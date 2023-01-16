High-risk, high return: The Midcap and Smallcap PMS winners of 2022

1/16 Indian equity market saw a roller-coaster ride in 2022. After moving downwards in the first half, stocks showed a strong upward move in the second half. But, not all stocks, especially the mid- and small- cap space participated in the rally. Large-cap indices outperformed the midcap and smallcap indices in the year of 2022. Investment vehicles such as mutual funds, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) and Portfolio management services (PMS) followed suit. As far as the PMS strategies, of the 300 PMS strategies, 131 strategies delivered positive return in 2022, PMSBazaar data show. Here are the top performing PMS strategies in 2022, as per PMSBazaar data. Interestingly, strategies that held major allocation to midcap and smallcap stocks mostly were the top of the chart in 2022. Prudent stock selection helped those strategies to deliver returns upto 35% during the period

2/16 Molecule Ventures – Growth

Category: Small-cap

Investment attributes: Investment objectives of the strategy is to achieve appreciation through medium to long term investments in quality companies with strong growth prospects, mostly in the mid and small cap

3/16 Counter Cyclical Investments - Diversified Long Term Value

Category: Small-cap

Investment attributes: It manages a diversified portfolio of high quality small caps with strong, competent & honest management that are available at a discount

4/16 ICICI Prudential - Value Strategy

Category: Multi-cap

Investment attributes: It chooses to invest in stock which trades at valuations that are significantly below the estimated fair value of the company

5/16 Renaissance - Indianext Portfolio

Category: Thematic

Investment attributes: It follows a theme based investment strategy

6/16 ICICI Prudential - Pipe Strategy

Category: Small-cap

Investment attributes: It invests in companies with market capitalization less than the largest market capitalisation stock in S&P BSE Smallcap Index

7/16 ICICI Prudential - Contra Strategy

Category: Multi-cap

Investment attributes: It invests in under-performing sectors and stocks that are available at intrinsic valuations

8/16 Fort Capital Investment Advisory - Value Fund

Category: Small-cap

Investment attributes: It invests primarily in smallcap and microcap stocks

9/16 Aequitas Investment Consultancy - India Opportunities Product

Category: Small-cap

Investment attributes: It invests mainly in smallcap stocks aiming to generate long term wealth

10/16 Trivantage Capital Management - Focussed Corp Lenders (Plan B)

Category: Thematic

Investment attributes: It holds a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of especially from Indian Financial Institutions

11/16 Renaissance - Midcap Portfolio

Category: Mid-cap

Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of holding around 20 stocks. It tries to identify high growth businesses at their early stage

12/16 Right Horizons - Minerva India Under-Served

Category: Small-cap

Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio with 10-20 stocks

13/16 Tulsian PMS - Tulsian PMS

Category: Large-cap

Investment attributes: It holds a balanced portfolio consisting of a mix of large cap, mid cap, small cap and micro-cap stocks

14/16 Spark Fund Managers - India @75 Core & Satellite

Category: Flexi-cap

Investment attributes: Portfolio of the strategy consists 12-18 stocks and is built using a flexicap approach

15/16 Ithought Financial Consulting – SPHERE

Category: Multi Asset

Investment attributes: Ithought’s Sphere strategy invests across multiple asset classes and to provide a holistic investment structure