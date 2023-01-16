English
    High-risk, high return: The Midcap and Smallcap PMS winners of 2022

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    January 16, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Indian equity market saw a roller-coaster ride in 2022. After moving downwards in the first half, stocks showed a strong upward move in the second half. But, not all stocks, especially the mid- and small- cap space participated in the rally. Large-cap indices outperformed the midcap and smallcap indices in the year of 2022. Investment vehicles such as mutual funds, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) and Portfolio management services (PMS) followed suit. As far as the PMS strategies, of the 300 PMS strategies, 131 strategies delivered positive return in 2022, PMSBazaar data show. Here are the top performing PMS strategies in 2022, as per PMSBazaar data. Interestingly, strategies that held major allocation to midcap and smallcap stocks mostly were the top of the chart in 2022. Prudent stock selection helped those strategies to deliver returns upto 35% during the period
    Molecule Ventures – Growth
    Category: Small-cap
    Investment attributes: Investment objectives of the strategy is to achieve appreciation through medium to long term investments in quality companies with strong growth prospects, mostly in the mid and small cap
    Counter Cyclical Investments - Diversified Long Term Value
    Category: Small-cap
    Investment attributes: It manages a diversified portfolio of high quality small caps with strong, competent & honest management that are available at a discount
    ICICI Prudential - Value Strategy
    Category: Multi-cap
    Investment attributes: It chooses to invest in stock which trades at valuations that are significantly below the estimated fair value of the company
    Renaissance - Indianext Portfolio
    Category: Thematic
    Investment attributes: It follows a theme based investment strategy
    ICICI Prudential - Pipe Strategy
    Category: Small-cap
    Investment attributes: It invests in companies with market capitalization less than the largest market capitalisation stock in S&P BSE Smallcap Index
    ICICI Prudential - Contra Strategy
    Category: Multi-cap
    Investment attributes: It invests in under-performing sectors and stocks that are available at intrinsic valuations
    Fort Capital Investment Advisory - Value Fund
    Category: Small-cap
    Investment attributes: It invests primarily in smallcap and microcap stocks
    Aequitas Investment Consultancy - India Opportunities Product
    Category: Small-cap
    Investment attributes: It invests mainly in smallcap stocks aiming to generate long term wealth
    Trivantage Capital Management - Focussed Corp Lenders (Plan B)
    Category: Thematic
    Investment attributes: It holds a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of especially from Indian Financial Institutions
    Renaissance - Midcap Portfolio
    Category: Mid-cap
    Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of holding around 20 stocks. It tries to identify high growth businesses at their early stage
    Right Horizons - Minerva India Under-Served
    Category: Small-cap
    Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio with 10-20 stocks
    Tulsian PMS - Tulsian PMS
    Category: Large-cap
    Investment attributes: It holds a balanced portfolio consisting of a mix of large cap, mid cap, small cap and micro-cap stocks
    Spark Fund Managers - India @75 Core & Satellite
    Category: Flexi-cap
    Investment attributes: Portfolio of the strategy consists 12-18 stocks and is built using a flexicap approach
    Ithought Financial Consulting – SPHERE
    Category: Multi Asset
    Investment attributes: Ithought’s Sphere strategy invests across multiple asset classes and to provide a holistic investment structure
    OAKS Asset Management - ABC Equity Portfolio
    Category: Flexi-cap
    Investment attributes: This strategy tries to capture select transformative trends which are currently undervalued & under owned, via a concentrated portfolio
    first published: Jan 16, 2023 07:50 am