English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    These small cap mutual funds delivered up to 56% returns in FY22. Take a look

    In five- and three-year periods, 71-75 percent of small cap schemes have outperformed their benchmarks, but small caps can go through highly volatile periods

    Jash Kriplani
    March 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Small cap funds manage investor assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore with as many as 24 small cap funds being run by different fund houses in the mutual fund industry. These funds delivered best category-average returns in financial year 2021-2022 with returns of 35 percent. Unlike large-caps that have found in challenging to outperform their benchmarks, the ratio of outperformance in small-cap funds tend to be higher. Around 71-75 percent of small-cap funds had outperformed their benchmarks in five- and three-year periods, respectively.
    Small cap funds manage investor assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore with as many as 24 small cap funds being run by different mutual fund houses. These funds delivered the best category average returns in financial year 2021-2022 with average returns of 35 percent. Unlike large-caps that have found it challenging to outperform their benchmarks, the ratio of outperformance in small-cap funds tends to be higher. Around 71-75 percent of small-cap funds have outperformed benchmark returns in five- and three-year periods, respectively. But, these funds can also be more volatile.
    Quant Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 56 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor manages assets worth Rs 1,615 crore. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.
    Quant Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 56 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 1,615 crore. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.
    Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund was the second best-performing small cap fund in financial year 2021-2022. The Rs 2,200-crore-sized fund has delivered returns of 52 percent during the financial year.
    Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund was the second best-performing small cap fund in financial year 2021-2022. The Rs 2,200-crore-sized fund has delivered returns of 52 percent during the financial year.
    L&T Emerging Business Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 7,900 crore, has delivered returns of 48 percent in financial year 2021-2022. L&T Mutual Fund has been acquired by HSBC Mutual Fund and the scheme is likely to get merged with HSBC Small Cap Fund (a smaller-sized scheme) at a later stage.
    L&T Emerging Business Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 7,900 crore, has delivered returns of 48 percent in financial year 2021-2022. L&T Mutual Fund has been acquired by HSBC Mutual Fund and the scheme is likely to get merged with HSBC Small Cap Fund (a smaller-sized scheme) at a later stage.
    Nippon India Small Cap Fund, which is the largest small-cap fund in the mutual fund industry in terms of its asset size, has delivered returns of 42 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 18,777 crore.
    Nippon India Small Cap Fund, which is the largest small-cap fund in the mutual fund industry in terms of its asset size, has delivered returns of 42 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 18,777 crore.
    BOI AXA Small Cap Fund manages assets worth Rs 267 crore. It has delivered returns of 40 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    BOI AXA Small Cap Fund manages assets worth Rs 267 crore. It has delivered returns of 40 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    DSP Small Cap Fund, which is managed by Vinit Sambre, head-equities, DSP Mutual Fund, has delivered returns of 38 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 8,639 crore.
    DSP Small Cap Fund, which is managed by Vinit Sambre, head-equities, DSP Mutual Fund, has delivered returns of 38 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 8,639 crore.
    IDBI Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 37.7 percent in the financial year.
    IDBI Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 37.7 percent in the financial year.
    Axis Small Cap Fund is another popular small cap fund with investor assets of Rs 8,700 crore, which has delivered returns of 37 percent in the financial year.
    Axis Small Cap Fund with investor assets of Rs 8,700 crore has delivered returns of 37 percent in the financial year. Axis Mutual Fund is known for its growth style of investing, which focuses on companies that can generate long-term earnings growth.
    This small cap fund, which is managed by the country's old fund house - UTI Mutual Fund - has delivered returns of 35.7 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The UTI Small Cap Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 2,034 crore.
    This small cap fund, which is managed by the country's old fund house - UTI Mutual Fund - has delivered returns of 35.7 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The UTI Small Cap Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 2,034 crore.
    This Chennai-based fund house's small-cap fund has delivered 35.3 percent returns in financial year 2021-2022. Sundaram Mutual Fund earlier used to frequently launch close-ended small-cap funds. However, the fund house has stopped that practice now. Sundaram Small Cap Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 2,000 crore
    This Chennai-based fund house's small cap fund has delivered 35.3 percent returns in financial year 2021-2022. Sundaram Mutual Fund used to frequently launch close-ended small cap funds. However, the fund house has now stopped that practice. Sundaram Small Cap Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 2,000 crore.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #Financial Year 2021-2022 #Mutual Funds #Slideshow #small caps
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.