These small cap mutual funds delivered up to 56% returns in FY22. Take a look

Small cap funds manage investor assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore with as many as 24 small cap funds being run by different mutual fund houses. These funds delivered the best category average returns in financial year 2021-2022 with average returns of 35 percent. Unlike large-caps that have found it challenging to outperform their benchmarks, the ratio of outperformance in small-cap funds tends to be higher. Around 71-75 percent of small-cap funds have outperformed benchmark returns in five- and three-year periods, respectively. But, these funds can also be more volatile.

Quant Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 56 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 1,615 crore. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund was the second best-performing small cap fund in financial year 2021-2022. The Rs 2,200-crore-sized fund has delivered returns of 52 percent during the financial year.

L&T Emerging Business Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 7,900 crore, has delivered returns of 48 percent in financial year 2021-2022. L&T Mutual Fund has been acquired by HSBC Mutual Fund and the scheme is likely to get merged with HSBC Small Cap Fund (a smaller-sized scheme) at a later stage.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund, which is the largest small-cap fund in the mutual fund industry in terms of its asset size, has delivered returns of 42 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 18,777 crore.

BOI AXA Small Cap Fund manages assets worth Rs 267 crore. It has delivered returns of 40 percent in financial year 2021-2022.

DSP Small Cap Fund, which is managed by Vinit Sambre, head-equities, DSP Mutual Fund, has delivered returns of 38 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 8,639 crore.

IDBI Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 37.7 percent in the financial year.

Axis Small Cap Fund with investor assets of Rs 8,700 crore has delivered returns of 37 percent in the financial year. Axis Mutual Fund is known for its growth style of investing, which focuses on companies that can generate long-term earnings growth.

This small cap fund, which is managed by the country's old fund house - UTI Mutual Fund - has delivered returns of 35.7 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The UTI Small Cap Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 2,034 crore.