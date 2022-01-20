MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These public sector banks offer the cheapest car loans

Punjab National Bank leads the pack with an interest of Rs 14,922 for a Rs 10 lakh car loan with tenure of seven years

Moneycontrol PF Team
January 20, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Interest rates across retail loan categories, including car loans, have been low since close to two years. This is thanks to the benign interest rate scenario prevailing in India since March 2020, when COVID-19 stormed into the country. While some banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have recently raised their fixed deposit rates for certain tenures, the trajectory of rates in the system will be clear only after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review in February.
Interest rates across retail loan categories, including car loans, have been low for close to two years. This is thanks to the benign interest rate scenario prevailing in India since March 2020, when COVID-19 stormed into the country. While some banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank have recently raised their fixed deposit rates for certain tenures, the trajectory of interest rates in the system will be clear only after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review in February.
At 6.65 percent, this public sector major offers the lowest interest rate on car loan of Rs 10 lakh with tenure of seven years.
At 6.65 percent, this public sector major offers the lowest interest rate on car loan of Rs 10 lakh with tenure of seven years. The equated monthly installment will amount to Rs 14,922.
State-owned lenders Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank are next on the list, charging interest rate of 6.8 percent. The EMI at this rate will work out to Rs 14,995.
State-owned lenders Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank are next on the list, charging an interest rate of 6.8 percent. The EMI at this rate will work out to Rs 14,995.
Another government-owned lender, this bank offers an interest rate of 6.85 percent for Rs 10-lakh car loans with seven-year tenures.
Another government-owned lender, this bank offers an interest rate of 6.85 percent for Rs 10 lakh car loans with seven-year tenures.
With an interest rate of 6.9 percent, Indian Bank makes its way into the list. If you were to take a Rs 10-lakh car loan with tenure of seven years from this banks now, you will pay an EMI of Rs 15,044.
With an interest rate of 6.9 percent, Indian Bank makes its way into the list. If you were to take a Rs 10 lakh car loan with tenure of seven years from this banks now, you will pay an EMI of Rs 15,044.
The list of cheapest car loans is dominated by loan offers from public sector banks. Bank of Baroda charges an interest rate of 7 percent per annum for car loans of Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of seven years.
The list of cheapest car loans is dominated by loan offers from public sector banks. Bank of Baroda charges an interest rate of 7 percent per annum for car loans of Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of seven years.
The data is provided by Bankbazaar.com. Interest rate on car loans for all listed (BSE) public and private sector banks have been considered for data compilation (excluding small finance banks). Banks for which data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Data has been collected from respective banks' website as on January 6, 2022. Banks have been listed in the ascending order, on the basis of interest rates - that is, bank offering the lowest interest rate on car loan is placed at the top and highest at the bottom. Lowest interest rates offered by the banks, irrespective of loan amount, has been taken into account. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rates of listed banks, for Rs 10-lakh loan with tenure of seven years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation); Interest mentioned in the table is indicative and it may vary depending on bank's t&c. * min Interest as per APR in Qtr ended in Sep 2021; ^ Rack Interest Rate;
The data is provided by Bankbazaar.com. Interest rates on car loans for all listed (BSE) public and private sector banks (excluding small finance banks) have been considered for data compilation. Banks for which data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Data has been collected from respective banks' website as on January 6, 2022. Banks are listed in the ascending order, on the basis of interest rates - that is, bank offering the lowest interest rate on car loan is placed at the top and highest at the bottom. Lowest interest rates offered by the banks, irrespective of loan amount, has been taken into account. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rates of listed banks, for Rs 10-lakh loan with tenure of seven years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation). Interest rates mentioned  are indicative and may vary depending on banks' terms and conditions.
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #banking #Banks #Car Loans #interest rate #lenders #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Jan 20, 2022 09:37 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.