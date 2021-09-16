Ten Nifty Next 50 index stocks that are mutual fund favorites

The Nifty Next 50 index (NN50) represents 50 companies from the NIFTY 100 index after excluding the NIFTY 50 companies. NN50 is an incubator for the Nifty 50, as many of these companies eventually graduate to being a part of the Nifty 50 index. Over the long run, NN50 outperformed Nifty 50. NN50 stocks are emerging bluechips. So, many fund managers prefer adding them to their portfolios. Here we list out the top favorite NN50 stocks among open-ended equity oriented mutual fund categories (651 schemes excluding Arbitrage funds). Data as on August 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF.

Nifty next 50 stocks have the potential to generate better return than Nifty 50 stocks over long run.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 173 | MFs investment value (Rs cr): 6,591. Schemes that added afresh the stocks of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co in August month include Nippon India Consumption, Principal Personal Tax saver, HSBC Large Cap Equity and ICICI Pru Flexicap. Schemes that exited totally from the stock in August include Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid, IDFC Flexi Cap, L&T Hybrid Equity and Kotak Focused Equity.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 164 | MF's investment value (Rs cr): 15,775. L&T Tax Advantage, Nippon India Flexi Cap and Tata Large Cap newly added the stocks of Avenue Supermarts. Schemes like ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption, Mirae Asset Great Consumer and ICICI Pru FMCG totally pruned exposure to the stock in August.

Number of schemes hold the stock: 142 | MF’s investment value (Rs cr): 6,113. Nippon India Flexi Cap, Navi 3 in 1 and Navi Long Term Advantage added newly the stocks of SBI Cards And Payment Services in their portfolio in August. Quant equity schemes and ICICI Pru Regular Savings totally exited from the stock.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 130 | MF’s investment value (Rs cr): 7,029. Schemes that added newly the stocks of Gland Pharma in their portfolio in August include IDFC Focused Equity, ICICI Pru Exports & Services, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity and L&T Equity Savings. Meanwhile, Axis Midcap and Nippon India Retirement Fund-Wealth Creation exited totally from the stock in August.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 125 | MFs' investment value (Rs cr): 5,070. SBI Balanced Advantage, Navi 3 in 1, Navi Long Term Advantage, SBI Equity Savings, Axis Equity Saver added the GAIL (India) newly in their portfolio in August. Schemes that exited totally during August were Axis Quant, L&T Large and Midcap, Sundaram Balanced Advantage and Union Equity Savings.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 121 | MF’s investment value (Rs cr): 3,292. Schemes like Canara Rob Focused Equity, L&T Tax Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap added afresh the stocks of Indraprastha Gas during August. Schemes like Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Focused Equity, Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid and Kotak ESG Opportunities exited totally.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 114 | MF’s investment value (Rs cr): 2,801. Seven equity schemes from Quant mutual fund and Nippon India Small Cap added afresh the stocks of United Spirits during the month while Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity exited totally during August.

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 113 | MFs' investment value (Rs cr): 4,563. ICICI Pru FMCG ETF, Axis Bluechip, Axis Flexi Cap and BNP Paribas Dynamic Equity newly added the stocks of Jubilant FoodWorks in August while schemes that exited from the stock totally were Canara Rob Conservative Hybrid and Taurus Discovery (Midcap).

Number of schemes that hold the stock: 112 | MFs' investment value (Rs cr): 5,143. ICICI Prudential AMC added the stocks of Lupin newly in its 16 schemes in August. Other schemes that bought the stock afresh were Templeton India Value and P Dynamic Asset Allocation.