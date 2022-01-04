MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index shuffles stocks: Here are the new midcap additions

Of the 30 index constituents 15 stocks were replaced with new picks

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
January 04, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
Featured a
The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index (NM30) captures the performance of the top 30 companies with high momentum within the Nifty 200 Index. The index performed its semi-annual rebalancing exercise in December 2021. Of the 30 constituents, half the stocks were retained and 15 were replaced with new picks. The UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund (UNM30F) is the only mutual fund  tracking the index and is expected to have followed suit. Here are the newly added midcap and smallcap stocks in the basket of NM30 during December 2021. Source: Nifty indices.com. Value as of December 31, 2021.
moment-ss 222
The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index stocks are selected based on their normalized momentum score, which is determined based on their six-month and 12-month price returns. Performance based on the five-year rolling return shows that the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index managed to outperform the main benchmarks across most of the time frames by huge margins. UNM30F is suitable for investors with a high risk profile and a investment horizon of more than five years.
Bharat elec 1
Bharat Electronics is one of the newly added midcap stocks in the basket of NM30. Brokers such as LKP securities and Geojit BNP Paribas have given buy calls on the stock (based on the reports issued over the last 2-3 months). Around 121 mutual fund schemes had exposure to the stock as of November 30, 2021.
Coforge 2
The mid-sized IT company was preferred by 82 schemes as of November 30, 2021.  Axis Direct, BOB Capital Markets and Prabhudas Lilladhar have given buy calls on the stock.
dixon-technologies-3
Edelweiss and ICICI securities gave buy recommendation on the stock of Dixon Technologies. As many as 73 schemes held exposure to the stock as of November 30, 2021.
Escorts 4
Escorts was one of the preferred stocks by the mutual funds in the recent period. About 63 schemes held the stock in their portfolio (as of November 30, 2021). While brokers such as Edelweiss and ICICI securities gave buy calls, CD Equisearch and Motilal Oswal maintained neutral stance on the stock.
Mphasis 5
As many as 120 schemes held the stock in their portfolio (as of November 30, 2021). Stock brokers such as Prabhudas Lilladhar and BOB Capital Markets gave buy call on the stock.
Polycab 6
This specialty chemical stock has been preferred by 93 scheems as of November 30, 2021. Brokers such as LKP Securities and ICICI securities gave buy call on the stock.
SRF 7
Brokers like Edelweiss and HDFC securities gave buy call in the stock SRF (based on the reports issued over the last 3 months).
Torrent power
Brokers like HDFC securities and BOB Capital Markets gave sell call on the stock (based on the reports issued over the last 2-3 months).
intro11
Some of the newly added large-cap stocks in the NM30 last month were Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company and United Spirits.
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #momentum index #Momentum stocks #Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index #Slideshow #Slideshows #stocks
first published: Jan 4, 2022 09:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.