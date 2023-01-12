English
    Investment and insurance: The ULIP midcap funds that won the race in 2022

    As a category, ULIP midcap funds outperformed the mutual funds’ midcap category in 2022

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    January 12, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    Investments in mid-cap stocks failed to reward investors with top of the chart returns. Though the midcap barometer outperformed the smallcap index, they underperformed the largecap counterpart. For instance, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 5.7% while Nifty Midcap 150-TRI clocked 3.9% in 2022. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost 13% during the period. Midcap funds offered by both mutual funds and Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) followed suit. Interestingly, as a category, ULIP midcap funds outperformed the mutual funds’ midcap category in 2022. They delivered an average return of 3.6% and 2.5% respectively during the period. However, only six out of 18 ULIP midcap funds outperformed the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI. Here are the top 10 ULIP midcap funds in 2022 as per the Morningstar India data. Only ULIP funds offered for individuals were considered for the study. ULIP funds offered with group, pension and health products were excluded
    AEGON Life-Opportunity Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 15% Fund manager: Avinash Agarwal AUM: Rs 197 Crore Top 3 stocks: Sundaram Fasteners, City Union Bank and The Federal Bank
    AEGON Life-Opportunity Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 15%
    Fund manager: Avinash Agarwal
    AUM: Rs 197 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Sundaram Fasteners, City Union Bank and The Federal Bank
    Future Generali Life-Future Midcap Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 10.4% Fund manager: Niraj Kumar and Srijan Sinha AUM: Rs 44 Crore Top 3 stocks: SBI, Genus Power Infra and Bandhan Bank
    Future Generali Life-Future Midcap Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 10.4%
    Fund manager: Niraj Kumar and Srijan Sinha
    AUM: Rs 44 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: SBI, Genus Power Infra and Bandhan Bank
    Bajaj Allianz Life-Equity Midcap Plus Return (CAGR) in 2022: 5.6% Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda AUM: Rs 128 Crore Top 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, JB Chemicals & Pharma and Karur Vusya Bank
    Bajaj Allianz Life-Equity Midcap Plus
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 5.6%
    Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda
    AUM: Rs 128 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, JB Chemicals & Pharma and Karur Vusya Bank
    Bajaj Allianz Life-Accelerator Mid Cap Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 5.4% Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda AUM: Rs 452 Crore Top 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vusya Bank and Varun Beverage
    Bajaj Allianz Life-Accelerator Mid Cap Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 5.4%
    Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda
    AUM: Rs 452 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vusya Bank and Varun Beverage
    PNB Met Life-Mid Cap Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 4.7% Fund manager: Amit Shah AUM: Rs 36 Crore Top 3 stocks: Axis Bank, The Federal Bank and TVS Motors
    PNB Met Life-Mid Cap Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 4.7%
    Fund manager: Amit Shah
    AUM: Rs 36 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Axis Bank, The Federal Bank and TVS Motors
    HDFC Standard Life-Mid Cap Niche Life Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 4% Fund manager: NA AUM: Rs 6 Crore Top 3 stocks: Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Canara Bank and Voltas
    HDFC Standard Life-Mid Cap Niche Life Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 4%
    Fund manager: NA
    AUM: Rs 6 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Canara Bank and Voltas
    Aditya Birla Sun Life - Individual Multiplier Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 3.8% Fund manager: Bhaumik Bhatia AUM: Rs 2,942 Crore Top 3 stocks: Varun Beverages, REC and Trent
    Aditya Birla Sun Life - Individual Multiplier Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 3.8%
    Fund manager: Bhaumik Bhatia
    AUM: Rs 2,942 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Varun Beverages, REC and Trent
    Bajaj Allianz Life-Equity Mid Cap Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 3.8% Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda AUM: Rs 67 Crore Top 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vysya Bank and Varun Beverages
    Bajaj Allianz Life-Equity Mid Cap Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 3.8%
    Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda
    AUM: Rs 67 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vysya Bank and Varun Beverages
    Canara HSBC OBC Life-Unit Linked Emerging Leaders Equity Fund Return (CAGR) in 2022: 2.2% Fund manager: Vikas Gupta AUM: Rs 381 Crore Top 3 stocks: The Federal Bank, Page Industries and M&M Financial Services
    Canara HSBC OBC Life-Unit Linked Emerging Leaders Equity Fund
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 2.2%
    Fund manager: Vikas Gupta
    AUM: Rs 381 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: The Federal Bank, Page Industries and M&M Financial Services
    Reliance Life Midcap Fund 2 Return (CAGR) in 2022: 1.9% Fund manager: Biswarup Mohapatra AUM: Rs 46 Crore Top 3 stocks: Trent, The Federal Bank and Ashok Leyland
    Reliance Life Midcap Fund 2
    Return (CAGR) in 2022: 1.9%
    Fund manager: Biswarup Mohapatra
    AUM: Rs 46 Crore
    Top 3 stocks: Trent, The Federal Bank and Ashok Leyland
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 09:13 am