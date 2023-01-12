Investment and insurance: The ULIP midcap funds that won the race in 2022

1/11

Investments in mid-cap stocks failed to reward investors with top of the chart returns. Though the midcap barometer outperformed the smallcap index, they underperformed the largecap counterpart. For instance, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 5.7% while Nifty Midcap 150-TRI clocked 3.9% in 2022. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost 13% during the period. Midcap funds offered by both mutual funds and Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) followed suit. Interestingly, as a category, ULIP midcap funds outperformed the mutual funds’ midcap category in 2022. They delivered an average return of 3.6% and 2.5% respectively during the period. However, only six out of 18 ULIP midcap funds outperformed the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI. Here are the top 10 ULIP midcap funds in 2022 as per the Morningstar India data. Only ULIP funds offered for individuals were considered for the study. ULIP funds offered with group, pension and health products were excluded