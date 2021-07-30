Here are the top 10 stocks held by NPS equity funds

The National Pension System (NPS) provides a leeway to fund managers for taking a long-term view since the age of withdrawal is 60. Therefore, NPS doesn’t face frequent redemption pressures, like equity mutual funds do. NPS-Scheme E in the Tier-1 account invests in equities that have the potential to grow in the long run. They follow a 'buy and hold' strategy. Most of the stocks have been present in the portfolio since its inception. For example: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC. Here are the top 10 holding of seven NPS managers in the portfolio of Scheme-E under Tier-1 account. Portfolio data as on June 30, 2021.

Scheme E of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund has a compact portfolio of up to 50 stocks. The top 10 holding accounts for 53 percent as on June 30, 2021. Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance and ICICI Bank have formed part of the top holding ever. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the fund was Rs 134 crore. Top three sectors were Banks (22%), Software (15%) and Petroleum products (8%).

With the largest assets under management (AUM) of Rs 8,168 crore, HDFC Scheme E has managed with a diversified portfolio of holding around 100 stocks. The top 10 holding accounts for 49 percent as on June 30, 2021. Reliance, Infosys and ICICI Bank are the top three stocks while Banks (24%), Software (16%) and Petroleum products (10%) were top three sectors. 5-year return: 14.4 percent.

Top 10 holding of ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Scheme E accounts for 50 percent as on June 30, 2021. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top stock holding. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the fund was Rs 3,387 crore. 5-year return: 13 percent.

Top 10 holding of Kotak Pension Fund Scheme E accounts for 58 percent as on June 30, 2021. It has a compact portfolio of upto 40 stocks. Infosys, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top three stock holding. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the fund was Rs 667 crore. 5-year return: 13.1 percent.

The top 10 holding of LIC Pension Fund Scheme E accounts for 53 percent as on June 30, 2021. Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top stock holding. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the fund was Rs 1,675 crore. 5-year return: 11.9 percent.

SBI Pension Fund Scheme E has managed the second largest AUM of Rs 6,256 crore in the category. Top 10 holding of accounts for 54 percent as on June 30, 2021. Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top stock holding. 5-year return: 12.5 percent.