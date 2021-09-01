MARKET NEWS

5 equity funds that are the largest in their categories deliver 44-81% in the last one year

The biggest funds in the large, large & midcap, and smallcap categories outperformed.

Venkatasubramanian K
September 01, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Have the largest schemes across equity fund categories managed to top the charts in their respective segments? It has been a mixed bag. The schemes with the largest asset sizes in the large, large & midcap and smallcap categories outperformed. But the biggest funds in the mid and flexi-cap categories delivered less than the category average in the last one year, according to data from Valueresearch.
SBI Bluechip manages Rs 29,244 crore in assets. It is the biggest scheme in the large-cap category and delivered 46.3 percent returns in the last one year. It is among the few in its segment to beat both its benchmark as well as category average.
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip is the biggest fund in the large & midcap category, with assets of Rs 19,568 crore. The fund delivered a healthy 57.3 percent returns in the last one year and was among the best in its category in terms of performance.
In the flexi-cap category, Kotak Flexi-cap manages a mammoth Rs 37,097 crore in assets and is the largest of its type. But the fund managed only 44.2 percent returns in the last one year and fell behind the category average.
HDFC Midcap Opportunities is a fund that commands an asset size of Rs 30,525 crore. But in a year in which midcaps soared, the fund managed just 54.1 percent returns, significantly underperforming the category average as well as peers.
In the smallcap fund category, the largest fund was also the best performer over the last one year. Nippon India Smallcap delivered 80.9 percent returns in the last one year and topped the charts. Its asset size is Rs 16,613 crore.
It becomes clear from the above data that a fund with the large asset size may not necessarily be the best performer. These funds are not recommendations. You must take the help of an advisor if you do not have the time or expertise to sift through schemes to make the right choice. Moneycontrol's MC30 would also be a good place for selecting quality funds.
