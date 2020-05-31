Slideshow | Market breaks three-week losing streak amid F&O expiry; rupee gains

The Indian rupee gained by 34 paise against the American dollar last week. Rakesh Patil 1/9 Indian benchmark indices broke the three-week losing streak in the truncated week that ended on May 29 amid May F&O expiry, supported global markets, earnings and relaxation of lockdown norms in the current phase with opening of domestic air-travel. However, escalation US-China and India-China tensions remained a concern. 2/9 In the May F&O series, the Nifty50 shed nearly 3 percent or 279.6 points to close at 9,580.3. However, last week, BSE Sensex jumped 1,751.51 points (5.7 percent) to close at 32,424.1, while the Nifty50 added 541.05 points (6 percent) to end at 9,580.3 levels. 3/9 BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 5 percent. Jindal Steel & Power, Godrej Industries, Future Retail, Bayer CropScience and Federal Bank gained more than 20 percent. The losers were Alkem Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Emami, Ipca Laboratories and Dish TV India. 4/9 The BSE Small-cap index added 3.5 percent last week, helped by Skipper, Birla Corporation, EID Parry, LT Foods, TCI Express, Kaya, Prozone Intu Properties and Hindustan Oil Exploration. The losers were Uniply Industries, Rolta India, Cox & Kings, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Neuland Laboratories and Sanwaria Consumer. 5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index added nearly 6 percent last week, supported by the Motherson Sumi Systems, Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro, while Bharti Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, Lupin, Ashok Leyland and Tata Consultancy Services remained on the losing side. 6/9 On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, L&T and HUL in the past week. However, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 7/9 On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperformed other indices with a gain of nearly 12 percent followed by Nifty Realty Index and Metal Index (up 10 percent each). 8/9 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,196.24 crore last week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,362.2 crore. However, in the month of May the FIIs bought Rs 13,914.49 crore and DIIs bought Rs 12,293.19 crore worth of equities. 9/9 Indian rupee gained against the American dollar last week. It ended at 75.61 per dollar on May 29, up 34 paise against its May 22 closing of 75.95. First Published on May 31, 2020 11:43 am