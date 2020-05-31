App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Market breaks three-week losing streak amid F&O expiry; rupee gains

The Indian rupee gained by 34 paise against the American dollar last week.

Rakesh Patil
Indian benchmark indices broke the three-week losing streak in the truncated week that ended on May 29 amid May F&O expiry, supported global markets, earnings and relaxation of lockdown norms in the current phase with opening of domestic air-travel. However, escalation US-China and India-China tensions remained a concern.
1/9

Indian benchmark indices broke the three-week losing streak in the truncated week that ended on May 29 amid May F&O expiry, supported global markets, earnings and relaxation of lockdown norms in the current phase with opening of domestic air-travel. However, escalation US-China and India-China tensions remained a concern.

In the May F&O series, the Nifty50 shed nearly 3 percent or 279.6 points to close at 9,580.3. However, last week, BSE Sensex jumped 1,751.51 points (5.7 percent) to close at 32,424.1, while the Nifty50 added 541.05 points (6 percent) to end at 9,580.3 levels.
2/9

In the May F&O series, the Nifty50 shed nearly 3 percent or 279.6 points to close at 9,580.3. However, last week, BSE Sensex jumped 1,751.51 points (5.7 percent) to close at 32,424.1, while the Nifty50 added 541.05 points (6 percent) to end at 9,580.3 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 5 percent. Jindal Steel & Power, Godrej Industries, Future Retail, Bayer CropScience and Federal Bank gained more than 20 percent. The losers were Alkem Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Emami, Ipca Laboratories and Dish TV India.
3/9

BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 5 percent. Jindal Steel & Power, Godrej Industries, Future Retail, Bayer CropScience and Federal Bank gained more than 20 percent. The losers were Alkem Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Emami, Ipca Laboratories and Dish TV India.

The BSE Small-cap index added 3.5 percent last week, helped by Skipper, Birla Corporation, EID Parry, LT Foods, TCI Express, Kaya, Prozone Intu Properties and Hindustan Oil Exploration. The losers were Uniply Industries, Rolta India, Cox & Kings, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Neuland Laboratories and Sanwaria Consumer.
4/9

The BSE Small-cap index added 3.5 percent last week, helped by Skipper, Birla Corporation, EID Parry, LT Foods, TCI Express, Kaya, Prozone Intu Properties and Hindustan Oil Exploration. The losers were Uniply Industries, Rolta India, Cox & Kings, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Neuland Laboratories and Sanwaria Consumer.

The BSE Large-cap Index added nearly 6 percent last week, supported by the Motherson Sumi Systems, Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro, while Bharti Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, Lupin, Ashok Leyland and Tata Consultancy Services remained on the losing side.
5/9

The BSE Large-cap Index added nearly 6 percent last week, supported by the Motherson Sumi Systems, Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro, while Bharti Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, Lupin, Ashok Leyland and Tata Consultancy Services remained on the losing side.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, L&T and HUL in the past week. However, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
6/9

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, L&T and HUL in the past week. However, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperformed other indices with a gain of nearly 12 percent followed by Nifty Realty Index and Metal Index (up 10 percent each).
7/9

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperformed other indices with a gain of nearly 12 percent followed by Nifty Realty Index and Metal Index (up 10 percent each).

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,196.24 crore last week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,362.2 crore. However, in the month of May the FIIs bought Rs 13,914.49 crore and DIIs bought Rs 12,293.19 crore worth of equities.
8/9

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,196.24 crore last week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,362.2 crore. However, in the month of May the FIIs bought Rs 13,914.49 crore and DIIs bought Rs 12,293.19 crore worth of equities.

Indian rupee gained against the American dollar last week. It ended at 75.61 per dollar on May 29, up 34 paise against its May 22 closing of 75.95.
9/9

Indian rupee gained against the American dollar last week. It ended at 75.61 per dollar on May 29, up 34 paise against its May 22 closing of 75.95.

First Published on May 31, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Market Edge #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reliance diverts Alok Industries into making PPE; cuts down cost to one-third

Reliance diverts Alok Industries into making PPE; cuts down cost to one-third

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.