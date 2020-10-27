172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|markets|ant-group-ipo-aims-to-raise-34-billion-take-a-look-at-largest-global-ipos-on-record-6025721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ant Group IPO aims to raise $34 billion; take a look at the largest global IPOs

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group aims to raise around $34 billion when its shares begin trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November.

Moneycontrol News
Chinese FinTech giant Ant Group aims to raise around $34 billion when its shares begin trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November. This would make it the largest initial public offering on record. Let's take a look at largest global IPOs on record.

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group aims to raise around $34 billion when its shares begin trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November. This would make it the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. Let’s take a look at largest global IPOs on record. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ant Group and Alibaba founder Jack Ma was already one of the richest men in the world, and his net worth is set to balloon after the double-listing goes through. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ant Group will list on the Chinese mainland in Shanghai and also on the Hong Kong Exchange. (Image: News18 Creative)

Saudi Arabia's national petrochemical giant Saudi Aramco currently raised the most money at IPO, at $29.4 billion. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:08 pm

tags #Ant Group #IPO #Jack Ma #Slideshow #World News

