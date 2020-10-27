Ant Group IPO aims to raise $34 billion; take a look at the largest global IPOs

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group aims to raise around $34 billion when its shares begin trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November. Moneycontrol News Chinese fintech giant Ant Group aims to raise around $34 billion when its shares begin trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November. This would make it the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. Let’s take a look at largest global IPOs on record. (Image: News18 Creative) Ant Group and Alibaba founder Jack Ma was already one of the richest men in the world, and his net worth is set to balloon after the double-listing goes through. (Image: News18 Creative) Ant Group will list on the Chinese mainland in Shanghai and also on the Hong Kong Exchange. (Image: News18 Creative) Saudi Arabia's national petrochemical giant Saudi Aramco currently raised the most money at IPO, at $29.4 billion. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:08 pm