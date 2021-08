With the possibility of a predicted Covid-19 third wave, the pace of economic recovery is uncertain. Meanwhile, the Indian Indian equity market is an upward journey with indices touching fresh record highs. Nifty has already surpassed the 16,000-mark and is racing ahead. In FY22 so far, Sensex has gained about 10 percent. During this rally, many stocks have seen a phenomenal up move and have turned multibaggers. A Moneycontrol study showed there are 10 stocks that have not only zoomed in FY22 but have also gained at least 15 percent in each of the last four months, according to ACE Equity data. We considered only companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 7 out 10 stocks have more strengths than weaknesses.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 961 percent to Rs 55 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 117 percent, May: up 62 percent, June : 169 percent rise, July : up 51 percent.

Aditya Vision Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 471 percent to Rs 1040 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 48 percent, May: up 48 percent, June : 55 percent rise, July : up 138 percent.

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 288 percent to Rs 9 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 72 percent, May: up 31 percent, June : 19 percent rise, July : up 30 percent.

Themis Medicare Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 245 percent to Rs 967 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 32 percent, May: up 56 percent, June : 29 percent rise, July : up 34 percent.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 187 percent to Rs 140 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 49 percent, May: up 33 percent, June : 17 percent rise, July : up 15 percent.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 167 percent to Rs 1440 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 35 percent, May: up 20 percent, June : 15 percent rise, July : up 35 percent.

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 158 percent to Rs 739 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 24 percent, May: up 19 percent, June : 18 percent rise, July : up 60 percent.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 103 percent to Rs 276 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 20 percent, May: up 18 percent, June : 16 percent rise, July : up 36 percent.

Manorama Industries Ltd. | In FY22 so far, the stock has risen 84 percent to Rs 1490 as on August 9, 2021. In April, the stock rose 17 percent, May: up 24 percent, June : 30 percent rise, July : up 17 percent.