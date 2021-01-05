MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessEconomy

From Defence to Railways here's the budget allocated to top 10 ministries in Budget 2020

Take a look at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget allocations for key sectors in FY 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
Ministry of housing and urban affairs | Rs 50040 crore
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs | Rs 50,040 crore. (Image: PTI)
Ministry of health and family welfare | Rs 67112 crore
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare | Rs 67,112 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Ministry of railways | Rs 72216 crore
Ministry of Railways | Rs 72,216 crore. (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Road Transport and Highway | Rs 91823 crore(PTI)
Ministry of Road Transport and Highway | Rs 91,823 crore. (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Human Resource Development | Rs 99312 crore
Ministry of Human Resource Development | Rs 99,312 crore. (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Rural Development | Rs 122398 crore
Ministry of Rural Development | Rs 1,22,398 crore. (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution | Rs 124535 crore
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution | Rs 1,24,535 crore (Image: Reuters)
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare | Rs 142762 crore
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare | Rs 1,42,762 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Ministry of Home Affairs | Rs 1,67,250 (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Home Affairs | Rs 1,67,250 crore. (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Defence | Rs 4,71,378 crore (Image: PTI)
Ministry of Defence | Rs 4,71,378 crore. (Image: PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2020 #Budget 2021 #Economy #Nirmala Sitaraman #Slideshow
first published: Feb 1, 2020 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.