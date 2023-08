1/11 The Sensex was up 480.57 points or 0.74 percent at 65,721.25, and the Nifty gained 135.35 points or 0.70 percent at 19,517. About 2,196 shares advanced, 1,384 shares declined and 140 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Cipla | CMP Rs 1209.55 | Cipla closed 3.8 percent higher amid buzz that the world’s largest private equity fund, Blackstone, is set to submit a non-binding bid as early as next week to acquire the entire promoter stake in the drugmaker.

3/11 Zomato | CMP Rs 95.43 | Shares of Zomato Ltd saw a wave of hikes in the target price by several brokerages after the company turned profitable for the first time, though many brokerages retained their ratings on the stock. The stock gained 10.7 percent after it posted a net profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year and reported revenues of Rs 2,416 crore, up 70.9 over the last year.

4/11 State Bank of India | CMP Rs573.25 | SBI fell 3 percent after its June quarter earnings. The lender reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 6,068 crore last year. According to a poll of three brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the public sector bank was expected to report a 147 percent jump in net profit to Rs 15,009 crore. The lender exceeded market expectations.

5/11 One97 Communications Ltd| CMP Rs 795.45 | Paytm owner One97 Communications rose over 3 percent after the company saw a jump in merchant payment volumes. The Paytm operator has recorded merchant payment volumes at Rs 1.47 lakh crore for July 2023, growing 39 percent on a year -on-year basis (YoY).

6/11 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd | CMP Rs 1282.60 | Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 3 percent after it reported a 91.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the quarterly net profit at Rs 17.4 crore. The company reported a 58.1 percent YoY rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 179.6 crore for Q1FY24 compared to Rs 113.6 crore in Q1FY23

7/11 Devyani International Ltd |CMP Rs 188.70 | Shares of Devyani ended 3 percent lower after it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1.59 crore for the June quarter of FY24. This comes in contrast with a profit of Rs 74.7 crore a year ago. The total revenue of the company is Rs 846.6 crore, rising 20 percent from Rs 704.7 crore last year.

8/11 JM Financial | CMP Rs 75.05 | JM Financial shares lost 7.4 percent after the company reported an 11 percent decline in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of the current financial year. In an after-market-hours filing on August 3, JM Financial said its consolidated net profit dropped 11 percent to Rs 176.6 crore from Rs 198.4 crore in Q1 FY23.

9/11 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd | Rs 210.25 | Aditya Birla Fashion fell 5 percent after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 161.62 crore for the June quarter of FY24. This is in contrast with a profit of Rs 94.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The total revenue of the company is Rs 3,196.06 crore, rising 11 percent from Rs 2,874.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

10/11 Cummins India Ltd | Rs 1794.65 | Cummins India fell 4.5 percent after its June quarter earnings. The diesel and natural gas engines manufacturer has recorded a standalone profit of Rs 315.7 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, climbing 58.8 percent over the corresponding period of last fiscal, led by healthy top-line and operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 31 percent YoY to Rs 2,208.7 crore during the same period.