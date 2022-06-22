English
    A tour inside IKEA’s newly opened store in Bengaluru

    The newly opened store in Bengaluru is located in Nagasandra and spreads over an area of 12.2 acres with 4,60,000 sq ft of commercial space, making it the biggest IKEA store in India. The store began welcoming customers from June 22. It offers a range of well-designed, affordable home furnishing solutions.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has opened its fourth store in India. The newly opened store in Bengaluru is located in Nagasandra and spreads over an area of 12.2 acres with 4,60,000 sq ft of commercial space making it the biggest IKEA store in India. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)
    The store began welcoming customers from June 22, offering a range of well designed, affordable home furnishing solutions. More than 7000 home furnishing solutions, delicious Swe-desi cuisine and a lot more at IKEA Nagasandra store. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)
    The retailer has planned an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Karnataka. Bedroom furnishings, work-from-home categories and living-room furnishings are among the most popular categories for IKEA in India. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)
    IKEA plans to launch its first city-centre store in Bengaluru next year. The retailer is working to launch its fifth store in Delhi-NCR but has not disclosed a timeline yet. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)
    Currently, 48 percent of its workforce are women in the store. The store believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)
