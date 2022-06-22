A tour inside IKEA’s newly opened store in Bengaluru

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has opened its fourth store in India. The newly opened store in Bengaluru is located at Nagasandra and spreads over an area of 12.2 acres with 4,60,000 sq ft of commercial space, making it the biggest IKEA store in India. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)

The store began welcoming customers on June 22, offering a range of well-designed, affordable home furnishing solutions. More than 7,000 home furnishing solutions, delicious Swe-desi cuisine and a lot more are available at the IKEA Nagasandra store. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)

The retailer has planned an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Karnataka. Bedroom furnishings, work-from-home categories and living-room furnishings are among the most popular categories for IKEA in India. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)

IKEA plans to launch its first city-centre store in Bengaluru next year. The retailer is working to launch its fifth store in Delhi-NCR but has not disclosed a timeline yet. (Image: Moneycontrol/Sanghamitra Kar)