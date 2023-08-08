The Pininfarina PURA Vision has been previewed ahead of its world debut

1/8 After a long, long wait, Automobili Pininfarina has finally taken the wraps off the PURA Vision electric concept. Essentially an SUV in design and tech, the PURA Vision is what Pininfarina is calling a Luxury Utility Vehicle (LUV). The concept was originally previewed in 2019 for its global debut in 2020. This never came to be, however, due to the COVID pandemic. With the new preview, the company has finally scheduled the debut for the Monterey Car Week which is set to start from August 11. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)

2/8 While its overall height and ground clearance suggest a high-riding SUV, the sleek, curvy nature of the panels suggest otherwise. The front is characterised by a chunky face sliced in the centre to make way for very slim headlights. The headlights themselves work using nanofibre, each of which are 1 mm thick. This allows for extremely intricate shapes when the Daytime Running Lamps or DRLs are on. Lower down, you have a bumper made of exposed carbon fibre and large air intakes for cooling and aerodynamics. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)

3/8 In profile, the EV’s design is more GT-esque in nature. Like a lot of sports cars, the car of the PURA Vision is set more towards the rear. The doors are large curvy panels with a single pane glass for the windows. What’s unique here is the way the doors open. While the front door is hinged normally, the rear opens backwards, and the window opens gullwing style. Pininfarina calls this setup Lounge Doors. The pillarless design, the company says, was inspired by the Lancia Florida, another car from the Pininfarina stable. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)

4/8 Over at the rear, a sportscar like bumper complete with a diffuser and air vents is visible. A spoiler aids in aerodynamics and the taillights are sleek, just like the headlights. The PURA Vision measures 5,215 mm in length, 2,147 mm in width and 1,641 mm in height. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)

5/8 On the inside, the EV comes complete with all the features you would expect from a flagship car today. Instrumentation is digital, a head-up display is standard and there are two round screens flanking the driver’s display as well. The infotainment screen has been integrated into the centre console allowing for the dash to have one single uninterrupted design. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)

6/8 The overall styling is fairly minimalistic, and the company says the textile used for the interior combines 30 percent Nativa wool and 70 percent recycled polyester. It is a four-seater and thanks to the electric skateboard architecture, the floor is flat. The front seats seem to be supported in the centre and appear to float while at the rear, a wine cooler is positioned between the seats. Finally, the roof is a single pane of glass allowing for luxurious levels of airiness and views. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)

7/8 The company is not giving much away, so there are no technical details to give about the powertrain. All we know is that the production model will be an electric only car and there are no plans to integrate the design into an ICE powertrain. As for the performance, expect some sportscar level figures considering the Pininfarina reputation. (Image: Automobili Pininfarina)