Six cars to watch out for in September 2023

1/6 Honda Elevate | With bookings having begun for the Honda Elevate back in July, the SUV is finally scheduled for launch on September 4. The Elevate will be one of Honda’s most important offerings in the country as it marks the Japanese manufacturer’s re-entry into the Indian SUV space. Offered in four trim levels, the Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, producing 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox. Design-wise, the Elevate features a flat nose with a large grille, sleek headlamps and LED DRLs connected by a thick chrome bar. In profile, you see flared wheel arches with chunky plastic cladding and 17-inch alloys that are similar to the face-lifted City sedan. Overall, the Elevate has a fairly muscular SUV styling that should complement its intent very nicely. Inside, the cabin is highlighted by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with smartphone connectivity, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof and Honda’s Sensing ADAS system for safety. The Honda Elevate could be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. (Image: Honda)

2/6 Tata Nexon/Nexon EV Facelift | Over the past few months, the Tata Nexon has been spied on multiple occasions and the anticipation for the September 14 launch has been rising, too. Recently, the car was spotted completely undisguised, so a lot of things have been made clear. The new Nexon will be the first of the Tata cars to feature LED headlamps. The split setup will sit on a new face that seems to be based on the Curvv concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The overall silhouette of the Nexon hasn’t changed, but a new set of alloys should freshen things up. The rear, too, has been tweaked considerably and gets a new connected tail lamp design. On the inside, big changes are expected with a new dashboard layout. There is a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster and a new centre console design. A new two-spoke steering wheel comes with an integrated display. Whether this will display just the Tata logo or some more information, we will have to wait and see. Finally, powering the new facelift is expected to be a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 123 hp of maximum power and 225 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be carried forward from the current Nexon. Now while most of the design changes will be reflected on the Nexon EV facelift as well, we don’t have details on the electric powertrain. Thanks to the upgrades, expect the facelifted Nexon to be priced at a slight premium to the current Rs 7.80 lakh starting price. (Representative Image: Tata Motors)

3/6 Citroen C3 Aircross | The fourth Indian launch from the French carmaker, the Citroen C3 Aircross is primed to grace our shores soon and bookings are to begin next month. Essentially a stretched version of the C3 hatchback, the Aircross will be available in both five-seater and seven-seater variants, with the rear row being removable to make room for luggage. As far as design goes, the C3 Aircross adopts a boxy silhouette very similar to the standard C3. In terms of size, however, the Aircross is as large as a mid-sized SUV. It gets a split headlamp setup, alloy wheels, a faux skid plate, and blacked-out wheel arches for a nice, rugged look. On the inside, too, the C3 is elegant with a dual-tone beige-and-black theme. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity, a full TFT instrument console, leatherette upholstery, powered rear-view windows, and roof-mounted AC vents. Unfortunately, the features that you would normally find in its rivals, such as automatic climate control, power windows for rear doors, projector LED headlamps or even a sunroof are missing here. Powering the C3 Aircross will be a sole 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor capable of producing 110 hp and 190 Nm. The transmission is a standard six-speed manual and, as of now, there is no automatic option. The price announcement as well as the start of deliveries for the C3 Aircross are expected to happen in October. The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 9 lakh. (Image: Citroen)

4/6 Volvo C40 Recharge | Finally, Volvo is gearing up to launch its second EV in India, the C40 Recharge. To be launched on September 4, the C40 Recharge is the coupe-styled variant of Volvo’s first EV in India, the XC40 Recharge. In terms of design, the C40 Recharge is identical to the XC40 with one major difference―the rear roofline is sloped downward and the rear windscreen is raked steeply for a proper coupe stance. This also means that the rear had to be redesigned with new, slimmer tail lights, LED elements flanking the windscreen, and a two-part spoiler. At the front, the styling remains unchanged, with the Thor’s hammer LED DRLs as well as the same hood and bumper. The interiors, too, see no change from the XC40 Recharge, and you get a nine-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, an integrated SIM for direct access to Google Maps, connected car tech, and a host of ADAS tech for safety. Powering the C40 Recharge is a 78 kWh battery pack capable of a range of 530 km on a single charge. The dual-motor setup produces a combined output of 408 hp of maximum power and 660 Nm of peak torque. As far as charging goes, the C40 Recharge is capable of 150 kW DC fast charging and can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 27 minutes. The Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced at about Rs 60 lakh. (Image: Volvo)

5/6 Mercedes EQE | After the Mercedes EQB SUV and the EQS sedan, the German carmaker is all set to bring in its third EV in India, the EQE. Slated for a launch on September 15, it will rival the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the BMW iX. Globally, the EQE is available in both SUV as well as sedan form, but India is set to receive the SUV variant. In terms of styling, the EQE sticks to the design code set by the other EVs in the Mercedes portfolio with large curvy surfaces, blanked-out grille, connected lamps, both front and back, as well as aero-optimised wheels that aid with range. Of course, AMG models receive their own styling tweaks such as a different set of wheels, Panamerica grille and tweaked bumpers for a more aggressive look. At the moment, we aren’t sure which powertrain option will be coming to India. Globally, however, multiple options are available, starting from a 292 hp/565 Nm rear-only motor, a 292 hp/765 Nm dual motor and a 408 hp/858 Nm dual motor. Then there are the AMG variants called the EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC+ which produce 476 hp/858 Nm and 617 hp/950 Nm, respectively. All of these derive power from a 90.6 kWh battery pack complete with a 170 kW fast-charging system. If Mercedes decides to assemble the EQE SUV in India like the EQS sedan, we could see a fairly competitive price point around the Rs 1-1.20 crore mark. (Image: Mercedes)