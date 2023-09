1/7 BMW Group launched the BMW 220i M performance edition in India on September 7. The limited edition is locally produced in the Chennai plant of BMW Group and will be available on the online shop (Image: BMW India)

2/7 BMW Series 2 Gran Coupe M performance edition provides advanced driving dynamics in class defining luxury. The ‘M’ parts accentuate the sporty nature of car. (Image: BMW India)

3/7 BMW 220i M performance edition has a stylish design with elongated silhouette and frameless doors. The car has Fog lamp inserts, ORVMs and slightly angled Full-LED headlights and taillights provide a dramatic look to the sporty car. (Image: BMW India)

4/7 The interior is designed for accentuated for cabin space with driver-focused cockpit and large panorama sunroof. The seats are designed with electrical memory function and generous knee room space for rear seats (Image: BMW India)

5/7 The car has BMW Twin Turbo petrol engine for exemplary efficiency that offers spontaneous responsiveness at low speed engine as well. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces output of 176 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The driving experience comes with different driving modes - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport. (Image: BMW India)

6/7 The cockpit is designed with 10.25inch digital instrument display and 10.25inch Control Display. The BMW Head-up display projects information in driver’s field vision and BMW Virtual Assistant provides simple speaking to operate car functions. (Image: BMW India)