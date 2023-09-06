Kawasaki ZX-4R to launch in India: Everything you need to know

1/7 Some of Kawasaki’s bikes are, to put it simply, over-the-top. Take the monstrous H2 for example: A supercharged rocket on two wheels considered to be the fastest production motorcycle in the world today. Then, on the other end of the spectrum, you have the ZX25R. This is a tiny little 250cc bike. But, with four cylinders under the tank, the power output far outclasses anything in its segment pitting it against bigger 400cc bikes. More recently, however, you have the ZX-4R. This, again, is a 4-cylinder beast but in the 400cc segment with performance figures that put all the other bikes to shame. Even better, the ZX-4R is expected to launch in India, but wait till you hear the price. (Image: Kawasaki)

2/7 Let’s start with what it looks like. Styling is typical Kawasaki with Sugomi design language oozing through. The ZX-4R is, however, a sports bike through and through with the riding stance fully committed to the track. The clip-on handlebars are set low and footpegs have been mounted rearward so you sit in a crouched position with your chest almost kissing the tank. The design traits also come through from the 400cc Kawasaki, the Ninja 400. This includes the sharp-yet-curvy lines, twin-pod headlamps and elevated split-seat setup. Even lighting comes from LEDs all around. (Image: Kawasaki)

3/7 The performance | The most exciting part of the ZX-4R, however, is the powertrain. The 400cc liquid-cooled setup gets four pistons providing four explosions and spinning up to a loud 15,000 rpms. This allows the engine to reach power outputs of a whopping 78 hp and 80 hp when assisted by the RAM air intake. For context, any of its closest 400cc rivals in India produce just a little over half of that number. The KTM, for example, produces just about 43.5 hp of power peaking at 9,000 rpm. Torque on the other hand, as expected is about the same as the KTM at 39 Nm. With these figures, the ZX-4R is easily capable of top speeds over the 200 km/h mark. Now, there are two, more powerful variants of the ZX-4R, the ZX-4RR and SE, but these aren’t expected to make it to our shores. (Image: Kawasaki)

4/7 The transmission | Over on the transmission side, a 6-speed gearbox is assisted by a slipper clutch and quickshifter for easy shifting. Suspension comes via Showa on both ends with an upside-down unit on the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The ZX-4R rides on 17-inch alloys covered in 120/70-R17 and 160/60-R17 tyres on the front and back, respectively. Stopping power comes from a 290mm dual-disc setup at the front which is bitten down on by Nissin four-piston radial calipers at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear with a floating caliper. (Image: Kawasaki)

5/7 The ZX-4R comes with a decent set of features as well. Ride-by-wire tech allows for four riding modes, three of which – Road, Rain and Sport – are preset and a completely customisable Rider mode. Instrumentation comes from a 4.3-inch TFT display through which you get access to the riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. We’ve already told you a quickshifter is part of the deal and dual-channel ABS and traction control are standard. (Image: Kawasaki)

6/7 The pricing | For the moment you’ve all been waiting for, here’s what pricing could look like. Obviously, Kawasaki hasn’t given us anything concrete to go by, but we do know when the ZX-4R launches in India, it will be brought here via the completely built-up (CBU) route. This means we could see a price around the Rs 7-8 lakh, ex-showroom, mark. At this price point, it’s safe to say, the ZX-4R won’t be undercutting anything in its segment. (Image: Kawasaki)