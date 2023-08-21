Indian cars see mixed results in Global NCAP tests: In Pics

1/9 It’s been over a year since the new crash test protocols in GNCAP came into effect and since then, 10 Indian-made models have been tested under the safety ratings agency’s Safer Cars for India programme. The new crash test protocols are stricter, adding more tests and standards required by the manufacturer to get a full five stars. According to the old protocols, a side crash test was only conducted after a car scored a full five stars in the frontal offset crash test or if the manufacturer opted for one. Now, the side crash tests are mandatory to achieve a full score. Aside from this, the new protocols require ESC as well as pedestrian protection measures fitted as standard to all variants of the car. The new protocols also state that even if a car scores multiple stars, if a vital part on a dummy shows poor protection, the score will be reduced to one star. As mentioned earlier, so far 10 cars have been tested under the new norms and the results are anything but satisfying.

2/9 Maruti Suzuki Ignis – 1 star | Scoring the lowest points in the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ignis with a total of 16.48 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety and 3.86 out of a total of 49 points for child occupant safety. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Ignis scored 9.6 points with the dummy recording weak, marginal and adequate protection to the driver’s chest, thighs and tibias whereas the passenger side dummy had weak marginal and adequate protection to the thighs and chest respectively. Both front occupants had good protection for the head. In the side movable impact test, the Ignis scored just 6.91 points with barely any protection to the chest and head. A side pole impact test was not conducted mainly due to the fact that the Ignis did not come with curtain airbags even as an option. Further, according to GNCAP, the bodyshell of the Ignis was rated as unstable and would not be able to withstand further loadings. The Ignis’s safety features are few and include airbags for the front occupants, belt pretensioner and belt load-limiter. For child occupant safety, ISOFIX child seat mounts come as standard. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

3/9 Maruti Suzuki WagonR – 1 star | The Maruti Suzuki WagonR managed to score 19.69 points in total for adult occupant safety. In the frontal crash test, the WagonR scores a lower 6.7 points, with the driver dummy displaying weak protection in the chest and only adequate protection for the head. Additionally, the knees were marginally protected, and the right tibia showcased weak protection while the footwell area was rated as unstable. The passenger dummy on the other hand showcased adequate protection for the chest and marginal protection for the knees. The WagonR scores more points thanks to better protection in the side impact test with marginal protection for the chest and otherwise overall protection everywhere else. As far as child occupant safety goes, the WagonR being tested did not come with ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Child Restraint Systems (CRS) were installed using adult seat belts which meant that excessive forward movement could not be prevented, exposing the head to high risk of injuries. The body shell of the WagonR was also rated as unstable and would not withstand further loadings. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

4/9 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – 1 star | The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores a higher 20.03 points but again a lower 8.13 points than the Ignis for adult occupancy. The driver and passenger dummies both displayed weak protection in the chest area, but good protection for the head. The driver dummy also displayed marginal protection for the knees and right tibia, whereas the passenger dummy showcased good protection in the knees and adequate protection for both tibias. The side impact protection test scored 11.9 points with only marginal protection for the head and chest and good protection for the abdomen and pelvis areas. Again, no side pole impact test was conducted due to the lack of curtain airbags. In the child occupant protection test, the S-Presso scored 3.52 points out of the total 49 points. With no ISOFIX child seat anchors, the CRS was secured using the adult occupant’s seat belts. This allowed for excessive movement for the CRS which meant high risk for injuries to the child occupant’s head and chest areas. Electronic stability control (ESC) on the S-Presso is not available as standard and while seat belt requirement is provided for both front occupants, it does not meet the Global NCAP standard. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

5/9 Maruti Suzuki Swift – 1 star | Next in line is the Suzuki Swift scoring 19.19 points and 16.68 points total for the adult and child protection respectively. With this, the Swift also gets one star for child protection in addition to the 1-star safety for adult protection. The test results are largely similar to the Ignis with weak, marginal and adequate protection to the chest, knees and tibias respectively for the driver. The footwell area, however, was rated as unstable with poor protection to the feet. On the passenger side, things are a little better with the passenger’s left knee showing good protection. Both front occupant dummies showcased good protection for the head. In the side movable impact test, the dummy showcased weak protection in the chest area, but good protection for the head. Again, no side pole impact test was conducted due to the absence of even optional curtain airbags. ISOFIX achorages take care of child protection adequately. Both 3-year-old and 18-month-old CRSs were installed front facing, so while the 3-year-old system scored good protection for the head and marginal protection for the chest, the 18-month-old CRS displayed poor protection. More points, however, were awarded to the Swift for child safety due to the manufacturer recommended CRSs. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

6/9 Maruti Suzuki Alto – 2 stars | The Maruti Suzuki Alto managed to score a total of 21.67 points out of a maximum of 34 points for adult occupant safety, securing two stars. In the front impact test, the Alto scores 8.2 points with both dummies displaying marginal protection in the chest and knees. The driver-side dummy however, showcased marginal protection for the tibias whereas the passenger-side dummy displayed adequate protection. The footwell area was again rated as unstable and the side impact test displayed weak protection for the chest and adequate protection for the abdomen. The Alto secured 12.4 points in this test while the side pole impact test was not conducted. Like the S-presso and WagonR, the Alto did not come with ISOFIX child seat anchors leading to a safety score of just 3.52 points. The CRSs were secured using the adult seat belts, again, allowing for excessive movement. This exposes the child occupant’s head and chest to high risk of injuries. There are no recommended CRSs from the manufacturer, either, which means no dynamic points were awarded by the ratings agency. Again, ESC isn’t available on the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the body shell was rated as unstable and would not be able to withstand further loadings. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

7/9 Mahindra Scorpio-N – 5 stars | The first 5 star on this list is the Mahindra Scorpio-N securing 29.25 stars out of a total of 34 points in adult occupancy safety. Scoring 12.3 points in the frontal impact test, both front dummies showed marginal protection in the chest areas and adequate protection in the tibias. The head and knees showed good protection and the footwell was rated as stable with good protection for the fee. The movable side impact test scored 16 points with good overall protection while the pole impact test showed weak protection for the chest. The curtain airbags met the fitment requirements of the Global NCAP. Child safety in the Scorpio-N was rated with three stars scoring 28.93 points. ISOFIX child seat anchors come as standard along with i-size anchorages offering full protection in case of a frontal impact. The Scorpio-N’s front passenger airbag can also be disconnected in case of CRS being installed in the front seat. ESC on the Scorpio-N is an optional feature and comes with UN127 and GTR9 pedestrian protection. (Image: Mahindra)

8/9 Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq – 5 stars | The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are built on the same platform and as such, their scores are identical. The SUVs managed to score a total 29.64 points in the adult occupant safety test. With 14.1 points the frontal impact test displayed good protection for the passenger dummy. The driver dummy showcased adequate protection in the chest and tibias and while the footwell areas were rated as stable with adequate protection for the feet. In the movable side impact test, the SUVs scored 14.5 points with marginal protection to the chest. In the side pole impact test as well, the chest was marginally protected while the abdomen was adequately protected. The child occupant protection was rated at a total of 42 points, securing a full five stars. Standard ISOFIX and i-size anchorages offered full protection to the child in both frontal as well as side impact tests. Unlike the Mahindra Scorpio-N, however, the Taigun Kushaq does not offer the possibility to disconnect the front passenger airbag in case one would like to install CRS in that position. ESC as well as the side airbags are an optional feature. The UN127 and GTR9 pedestrian safety systems are also featured. (Image: Volkswagen)