Indian cars see mixed results in Global NCAP tests: In Pics
Ten cars from the Maruti Suzuki Ignis to the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have been tested under Global NCAP’s new safety standard. We’ve listed them down from least safe to safest cars.
August 21, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!