In Pics: From Maruti Suzuki Fronx to Apache RTR 310, here’s a look at nine new vehicles coming in March 2023

1/10 March seems to be a fairly tame month with updates coming to several existing two-wheelers and three-wheelers. However, even among these, there are two completely new vehicles, which we are very excited to look at. The first is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and the other is the launch of the new Apache RTR 310, a naked streetfighter based on the Apache RR 310 supersport.

2/10 Facelifted Honda City | Since we are already a few days into the month we’ll start with something that has already been launched. The new 2023 Honda City has been revealed with prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh. The new City gets its first major facelift since 2020 and features a whole set of new updates, including the design, powertrain and even technological additions. In terms of design, the City sees a slimmer chrome bar on a larger honeycomb-patterned grille. There are new 16-inch alloys to freshen up the side profile and the rear sees a tweaked bumper design. Honda has discontinued the use of the 1.5-litre diesel engine but the 1.5-litre petrol has been updated to be compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. This produces 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The biggest updates to the sedan, however, are on the technological front. The company has decided to make the City safer with the addition of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the form of Honda Sensing. This adds systems such as Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Warning and Mitigation, Lake Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise control with low speed follow and autonomous emergency braking.

3/10 Hyundai Verna | The Hyundai Verna is all set for its debut on March 21 and while test mules have been spotted, the company has been regularly updating us with teasers of the cars. The latest images from the Korean carmaker give us a glimpse into what we can expect from the interiors of the sedan. For starters, we see a beige-and-black paint scheme complete with soft-touch materials on the dashboard. Behind the steering wheel, we see a digital instrument cluster similar to the one we see on the Hyundai Venue. The MID screen in the middle also hints at the fact that the Verna will come equipped with at least three drive modes. Further, icons at the bottom suggest the addition of ADAS systems for better safety. One more thing visible in the video is the touchscreen infotainment system which most likely measures 10.25 inches. As for the powertrain, the Verna is expected to feature the old 1.5-litre petrol unit alongside a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that is capable of producing 160 hp of maximum power. Depending on the powertrain you choose, you will also get an option between a manual, CVT and DCT automatic transmission.

4/10 Maruti Suzuki Fronx | The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. The Fronx has also already been available for bookings alongside the Jimny, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo. The Fronx’s design is characterised by proper SUV styling features such as a tall stance, butch proportions, body cladding all around and faux skid plates on both ends. The car also gets LED lighting both front and back, wrap-around tail lights, rear light bar and dual-tone alloys. Powering the Fronx is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This is capable of producing 89 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options on this unit include both a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT. The second powertrain option is a 1-litre turbo unit capable of delivering 99 hp of maximum power and 147 Nm of peak torque. Features on the Fronx include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, 360-degree camera, cruise control, Suzuki Connect, wireless charger and six airbags among many others. The Fronx is available in a total of five variants complete with five monotone colours and three two-tone paint scheme options. Bookings can be made for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

5/10 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel | Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to bring back the Innova Crysta Diesel variant. Right at the end of last year, Toyota launched the newest edition of the MPV, the Innova Hycross complete with a whole set of updates, both on the design front as well as the mechanicals. Unfortunately, the new Hycross didn’t get a diesel powertrain and at the time of launch, the company did say that diesel buyers could still opt for the last-gen Crysta. The MPV is back now and while the petrol powertrain option has been removed, the 2.4-litre diesel will be available. The 4-cylinder turbo-charged engine is capable of producing 150 hp of maximum power at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm between 1,400 and 2,800 rpm. Additionally, only a 5-speed manual will be on offer to do transmission duties. Toyota has also mildly refreshed Crysta’s design with a new, more prominent front grille and tweaked fog lamp housings. The front bumper has also been tweaked slightly. The side profile and alloy wheels, on the other hand, remain the same. Bookings for the Crysta are underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and the launch is expected very soon.

6/10 Triumph Street Triple R and RS | The Triumph Street Triple R and RS have already been launched in international markets and it’s only a matter of time before it comes to India. The bikes have already been listed on the Triumph India website with a complete list of specifications and everything else you would want to know about the bikes, save for the price. Design changes include a sharper twin-pod headlamp setup inspired by the new-gen Speed Triple 1200. The body panels take on an aggressive look and the higher RS spec should benefit from a body-coloured belly pan and a rear seat cowl. Powering both bikes is the same 765cc inline-triple engine. On the lower R variant, this engine produces 118 hp of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the RS spec is capable of churning out 128 hp of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Of course, the bikes will come loaded with a full set of Triumph’s features such as cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, linked braking system, wheelie control, bidirectional quick-shifter, cruise control, lap timer, a five-inch TFT display for instrumentation, Bluetooth connectivity and ride modes.

7/10 KTM 390 Adventure | Only recently, KTM took the wraps off the latest iteration of the 390 Adventure internationally and is expected to make its debut soon. Interestingly, the only change you see on the new Adventure is the use of spoked wheels replacing the old alloys. The new 19/17-inch front/rear rim combo should give the bike a lot more off-road credibility even while they continue to be wrapped in Continental TKC70 tyres. Everything else continues to remain the same. The 390 Adventure continues to be powered by the same 373cc single that produces 43 hp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. Of course, it also gets a host of tech features such as the Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, switchable ABS and traction control, ride-by-wire cornering ABS and a quick-shifter. A new livery is available for the ADV but that’s just a minor change. The KTM 390 Adventure in India is currently priced at Rs 3.37 lakh ex-showroom and while the only new thing is the wheels, we may see a slight bump in its going rate. The entry-level ADV market in India is heating up and the Adventure does see a lot of rivals. But the biggest competition we expect it to face is the upcoming liquid-cooled Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

8/10 TVS Apache RTR 310 | The original deal between BMW and TVS prevented either from having motorcycles in the same segment and with the new 312cc engines in place, the TVS gave us the RR 310 supersport while BMW took the naked and ADV markets with the G 310 R and G 310 GS. Now BMW has the G 310 RR and that means something has changed. So it’s only a matter of time before the Apache RR 310’s naked sibling arrives. In terms of styling expect a lot of the same elements to be brought forward from the current RTR bikes although we should be able to see some semblance of the RR 310 too. Full LED lighting, better tech, riding modes and a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity are some of the other features that can be expected. Powering the RTR 310 is also going to be the same 312cc engines that produce 33.5 hp of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. However, we can expect some changes to the power map so that it offers more grunt in the mid-to-low range of the rev band. As for prices, we can expect the RTR 310 to sit at roughly the Rs 2.50 lakh mark considering the RR 310 is currently priced at the Rs 2.65 lakh mark. This will also make it cheaper than its BMW sibling, the G 310 R’s Rs 2.80 lakh price.

9/10 Updated Royal Enfield 650 Twins | Royal Enfield has already updated the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 for the international markets and all of those changes are coming to the Indian market as well. The changes include not only a few technological improvements but also an updated engine. For starters, both the twins now come with alloy wheels as standard answering the prayers of a lot of potential customers. This allows the company to strap in tubeless tyres as well making puncture repairs short work. The other update is the switch to LED lighting. The headlamp now resembles the one on the Super Meteor 650, there is a USB charger and the switchgear has been upgraded to the ones you see on the newer RE models. The final change is the updated engine, which now complies with India’s stricter OBD-2 emission norms that will come into effect on April 1. As for prices, we can definitely expect a slight hike considering the changes to both bikes. For context, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is currently priced between Rs 3.05 lakh and Rs 3.31 lakh while the Interceptor’s range is between Rs 2.90 lakh and Rs 3.14 lakh.