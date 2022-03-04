In Pics | 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-class launched in India at Rs 2.50 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new S-Class sedan in India under its luxury brand Maybach, with prices starting from Rs 2.50 crore (all India ex-showroom price). The luxury limousine is available in two variants – S680 and the locally assembled S580. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The fully imported S680 Maybach is priced at a whopping Rs 3.2 crore, making it the most expensive Maybach model on sale in India. The S680 develops 610 bhp of peak power and a mammoth 900 Nm of torque. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Maybach S580 is more expensive than the S-Class by nearly Rs 1 crore, with a variety of luxury features like gesture recognition feature allowing the rear passenger to shut the with a slight wave of the hand. The S580 makes 494 bhp and 700 Nm with the mild-hybrid system. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The Maybach S-Class is equipped with level 2 autonomous driving tech including evasive steering assist, active brake assist, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The new Maybach S-class comes fitted with 13 airbags as standard. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes- Maybach S-Class is available with two engine options – 4.0-litre V8 powered (S580) and a more powerful 6.0-litre V12 (S680). (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The 5.7-metre long Maybach S gets a few centimetres of additional legroom although its wheelbase is identical to that of the long-wheelbase S-Class. It also gets adaptive rear lighting, a 4D Burmester surround sound system and guilloche patterned pedals. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

With multiple message settings for the rear passenger, a detachable touchscreen tablet and the brand’s proprietary MBUX multimedia system, the S580 Maybach leaves you wanting for pretty much nothing. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)