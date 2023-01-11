Auto Expo 2023 | Kia India unveils Concept EV9 SUV and KA4

1/7 Kia India unveiled its all-electric SUV concept – the Kia Concept EV9 and the new KA4 – at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo on January 11. Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, showcased a glimpse of the future where mobility is more sustainable, innovative, and truly connected. Kia to invest Rs 2,000 crore in India on electric vehicles over 4-5 years. (Image: Moneycontrol)

2/7 Kia Concept EV9 | The Kia Concept EV9 highlights the brand’s vision of becoming a sustainability mobility solutions provider. The Concept EV9 is inspired by nature and uses upcycled materials developed from waste deposited into the fragile marine ecosystem. With the Concept EV9, Kia previewed a future global electric SUV and was first unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021. The vehicle will be launched in international markets in the first quarter of 2023. Conceptualized and designed at the brand's California design studio, the Kia Concept EV9 electric SUV is bound to make heads turn. (Image: Moneycontrol)

3/7 Concept is influenced by the 'Bold for Nature' pillar, helping the all-electric SUV concept to take on an iconic and bold form. The Concept EV9 embodies an adventurous, outgoing, and recreational form with its rugged and upright stance. With dimensions of 4,930mm length, 2,055mm width, 1,790mm height and a wheelbase of 3,100mm, the Concept EV9 embodies an aesthetically rare but visually stunning quadrilateral-like on-road presence. (Image: News18)

4/7 The interior radiates Kia's motto of being a sustainable brand by using recycled fishnets to help create the flooring of the vehicle and recycled plastic bottles and recycled wool fibres to create seating fabric. The Kia Concept EV9 is based on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), which is Kia's EV dedicated platform, comprising the chassis of the vehicle, including the battery, motor & power electric system, and allows the company to manufacture a different kind of vehicles due to its scalable wheelbase. (Image: News18)

5/7 Kia KA4 | Shaping an innovative future, the Kia also showcased KA4, a luxury RV, offering sophisticated design, world-class safety, innovation, and capabilities of advanced drive dynamics. The Kia KA4 has a commanding UV stance and completely redefined exteriors, giving it a rugged look. The vehicle's interior is designed by Kia’s California design studio, which has also built global award-winning vehicles like Telluride and the 2021 Sorento SUV. (Image: Moneycontrol)

6/7 The Kia KA4 demonstrates true innovation in cargo and passenger space and seating layouts. The vehicle hosts best-in-class passenger and cargo room, including slide-flex 2nd-row seating and VIP lounge seating. The vehicle also hosts a comprehensive list of ADAS features, including Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA). (Image: Moneycontrol)