August set to be a month of car, SUV launches: In Pics

1/8 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the second-generation GLC in India come August 9. The SUV made its global debut last year, and now that it is finally coming to our shores, it gets a host of upgrades. The exterior updates are more of an evolution of its predecessor. Smoother surfaces and new details are littered all over the car, but the overall design still stays true to the old-gen GLC. On the inside, the changes are much more significant. Mimicking the newer C-Class cars, the highlight has to be the two new screens. A 12.3-inch display serves as the instrument cluster, while an 11.9-inch screen oriented in portrait format serves as the infotainment system display. Internationally, the second-gen GLC gets four powertrain options. India, on the other hand, is expected to get two (one petrol and one diesel), both of which should get the 48V mild hybrid system. Mercedes’ nine-speed automatic and 4Matic all-wheel-drive systems will handle the transmission of both these options. The company recently released images of the SUV being tested in India. While the standard variants will be launched first, we expect the AMG variant as well as the coupe version of the GLC to make it to market soon. (Image: Mercedes)

2/8 Audi Q8 e-tron/Q8 Sportback e-tron: The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron are both set to be launched on August 18. Essentially a facelift of the original Audi e-tron, the new car gets a host of upgrades to define itself as the new generation. On the outside, there is a new face thanks to a redesigned grille, tweaked headlamp clusters and tail lights, refreshed bumpers, and larger air inlets. On the side as well, there is a new set of 20-inch aero alloys that are specific to the India model. The changes on the inside are fewer, however. The dual-screen setup has a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. There is a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen to serve as the control panel, and the dash itself is now made with recycled materials. The Q8 will be offered in two variants, namely ‘50’ and ’55’. The 50 gets a 95 kWh battery pack mated to a 340 hp/664 Nm dual electric motor setup. The 55, on the other hand, is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack. This is then mated to a dual motor setup that produces 408 hp and 664 Nm, giving the Sportback variant a total claimed range of 600 km. (Image: Audi)

3/8 Tata Punch CNG: The Tata Punch CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The Punch will be the company’s second model to get the new twin-cylinder system. This helps with boot space thanks to the large 60-litre tank being split into two smaller 30-litre cylinders. Powering the hatch is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which in petrol mode produces 86 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, these figures are reduced to 77 hp of maximum power and 97 Nm of peak torque. One of the unique features of the Tata Punch is that it can be started directly in CNG mode. This feature isn’t yet available in any of its rivals. Design-wise, the Punch CNG doesn’t get any significant changes save for an ‘iCNG’ badge to denote its CNG engine. The hatch should be feature-rich, however, boasting of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a voice-activated sunroof, 16-inch alloys, automatic climate control, as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Tata claims the fuel economy of the Punch CNG will be around 25 km/kg. (Image: Tata Motors)

4/8 Citroen C3 Aircross: The Citroen C3 Aircross will be the fourth launch from the French carmaker. Essentially a stretched version of the C3 hatchback, the Aircross will be available in both five-seater and seven-seater variants, with the rear row being removable to make room for luggage. Design-wise, the C3 adopts a boxy silhouette very similar to the standard C3. In terms of size, however, the Aircross is larger as a mid-sized SUV. It gets a split headlamp setup, alloy wheels, a faux skid plate, and blacked-out wheel arches for a nice, rugged look. On the inside, too, the C3 is elegant with a dual-tone beige and black theme. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity, a full TFT instrument console, leatherette upholstery, powered rear-view windows, and roof-mounted AC vents. Unfortunately, the features that you would normally find in its rivals, such as automatic climate control, power windows for rear doors, projector LED headlamps, and even a sunroof, are missing here. Powering the C3 Aircross will be a sole petrol engine. This 1.2-litre, three-cylinder motor is capable of producing 110 hp of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The transmission is a standard six-speed manual, and as of now, there is no automatic option. (Image: Citroen)

5/8 Toyota Rumion: The Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is all set to make its entrance as the Toyota Rumion. The MPV is already available in markets such as South Africa and is finally making its way to India. In terms of design, the Rumion will be nearly identical to the Ertiga, save for some styling tweaks to differentiate the two cars. Reprofiled bumpers, new alloys, and a new grille may be the extent of the changes to the car. On the inside, too, while the Ertiga gets a dual-tone setup, the Rumion may get a slightly darker theme. Features, too, are likely to remain the same. Expect an eight-inch infotainment system, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, and automatic climate control, among others. Powering the Rumion again will be the same engine that powers the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This is a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 104 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are expected to be both a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Prices for the Rumion, like the other badge-engineered Toyotas, should start at a slight premium to the Ertiga. For context, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently starts at a price of Rs 8.64 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.08 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Toyota)

6/8 Mahindra cars: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is all set to host a fairly grand event on August 15. One of the expectations is that the company is getting ready to showcase a production-ready version of the upcoming XUV e8 or XUV700 EV. In terms of design, the electric vehicle (EV) should be similar to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, the XUV700. The changes, however, will serve to bolster its electric disposition. The nose could see a reworked grille with a new set of headlamps and daytime running lamps (DRLs), the side could feature a new set of alloys, and bronze elements could be added all around. Another expectation from the Mahindra stable for this event is the unveiling of a new pickup truck concept based on the new Scorpio N. The truck was teased by the company recently and is codenamed Z121. Of course, the pickup truck segment in India is still in its infancy, but enthusiasts are increasing. From what we can gather from the teaser, the biggest change has to be the flatbed in the back. There is also a sunroof and some serious off-road tyres, but whether it goes into production remains to be seen. (Image: Mahindra)

7/8 Hyundai Creta/Alcazar Adventure editions: Adventure editions of the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar are expected to make it to market in August. Given that these are just cosmetic changes, the powertrain options will remain identical to the current lineup. Both editions are expected to get the new Ranger Khaki paint option, which debuted on the Hyundai Exter, and the interiors are likely to be clad in all-black with contrast stitching. There could be additional changes like all-black window garnishes, roof rails, and bumper trim. It will also get the Adventure edition badges and logos on the headrests. Now, while the Adventure edition is expected to replace the Knight edition for the Hyundai Creta, it will serve as the Alcazar’s first special edition. More than anything else, the new editions will only provide additional variety to potential Creta and Alcazar buyers. (Image: Hyundai)