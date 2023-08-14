8 cars expected to hit the roads in the upcoming festive season

1/9 The festive season in September usually sees an onslaught of new vehicles and this year seems to be no different. Of course, the entire year has been hectic with the number of new cars on the streets and there is more to come. The next few months will be marked by cars ranging from electric vehicles (EVs), such as the Q8 e-tron, and its sportback counterpart to the rebirths of old stars, such as the TUV300+, in the form of the Bolero Neo+. Here’s what you can expect this upcoming festive season.

2/9 Audi Q8 e-tron | The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron are both set to be launched on August 18. Pre-bookings have already commenced and interested buyers can visit an Audi showroom to get an in-person look at the SUV. Essentially a facelift of the original Audi e-tron, the new car gets a host of upgrades to define itself as a new-generation car. There is a new face, thanks to a redesigned grille, tweaked headlamp clusters and tail lights, refreshed bumpers, and larger air inlets. On the side as well, there is a new set of 20-inch aero alloys that are specific to the India model. The changes on the inside are fewer, however. The dual-screen setup has a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. There is a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen to serve as the control panel, and the dash itself is now made with recycled materials. The Q8 will be offered in two variants – ‘50’ and ’55’. The 50 gets a 95 kWh-battery pack mated to a 340 hp/664 Nm dual electric motor setup. The 55, on the other hand, is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack. This is then mated to a dual motor setup that produces 408 hp and 664 Nm, giving the sportback variant a total claimed range of 600 km. Price expectations for the Audi Q8 e-tron should be in the range of Rs 1.10 crore to Rs 1.40 crore. (Image: Audi)

3/9 Honda Elevate | Bookings for the Honda Elevate commenced back in July and the SUV is finally expected to be launched in September. The Elevate will be one of Honda’s most important launches in the country as it marks the Japanese manufacturer’s re-entry into the Indian SUV space. In terms of design, the Elevate is similar to the CR-V that is currently sold overseas. It features a flat nose with a large grille, sleek headlamps and LED DRLs connected to each other with a thick chrome bar. In profile, you see flared wheel arches with chunky plastic cladding and 17-inch alloys that are similar to the face-lifted City sedan. Overall, the Elevate has a fairly muscular SUV styling that should complement its intent very nicely. Inside, the cabin is highlighted by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with smartphone connectivity, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof and Honda’s Sensing ADAS system for safety. Offered in four trim levels, the Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, producing 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox. The Honda Elevate could be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. (Image: Honda)

4/9 Citroen C3 Aircross | The fourth Indian launch from the French carmaker, the Citroen C3 Aircross is all set to grace our shores soon. Essentially a stretched version of the C3 hatchback, the Aircross will be available in both five-seater and seven-seater variants, with the rear row being removable to make room for luggage. Design-wise, the C3 adopts a boxy silhouette very similar to the standard C3. In terms of size, however, the Aircross is as larger as a mid-sized SUV. It gets a split headlamp setup, alloy wheels, a faux skid plate, and blacked-out wheel arches for a nice, rugged look. On the inside, too, the C3 is elegant with a dual-tone beige and black theme. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity, a full TFT instrument console, leatherette upholstery, powered rear-view windows, and roof-mounted AC vents. Unfortunately, the features that you would normally find in its rivals, such as automatic climate control, power windows for rear doors, projector LED headlamps, and even a sunroof, are missing here. Powering the C3 Aircross will be a sole 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor capable of producing 110 hp and 190 Nm. The transmission is a standard six-speed manual, and as of now, there is no automatic option. Bookings for the C3 Aircross are expected to begin sometime in September with deliveries expected in October. The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to have a starting price of around the Rs 9 lakh mark. (Image: Citroen)

5/9 Volvo C40 Recharge | Finally, Volvo is gearing up to launch its second EV in India, called the C40 Recharge. Set to be launched on September 4, the C40 Recharge is the coupe-styled variant of the first EV launched by Volvo in India, the XC40 Recharge. In terms of design, the C40 Recharge is identical to the XC40 with one major difference ― the rear roofline is sloped downward and the rear windscreen is raked steeply for a proper coupe stance. This also means that the rear had to be redesigned with new, slimmer tail lights, LED elements flanking the windscreen, and a two-part spoiler. At the front, the styling remains unchanged, with Thor’s hammer LED DRLs as well as the hood and bumper. The interiors, too, see no change from the XC40 Recharge, and you get a nine-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, an integrated SIM for direct access to Google Maps, connected car tech, and a host of ADAS tech for safety. Powering the C40 Recharge is a 78 kWh battery pack capable of a total of 530 km of range on a single charge. The dual-motor setup produces a combined output of 408 hp of maximum power and 660 Nm of peak torque. As far as charging goes, the C40 Recharge is capable of 150 kW DC fast charging and can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 27 minutes. The Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced at about Rs 60 lakh. (Image: Volvo)

6/9 Tata Nexon Facelift | The Tata Nexon has been spied multiple times over the past few months and the anticipation for the launch has been rising, too. Now, the car has always been draped in camouflage, so detailing of the car isn’t clear. What we can say for sure, however, is that the new Nexon will be the first of the Tata cars to feature LED headlamps. The split setup will sit on a new face that seems to be based on the Curvv concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The overall silhouette of the Nexon hasn’t changed, but a new set of alloys should freshen things up. The rear, too, is expected to get a new connected tail lamp design on a tweaked tail section. On the inside, big changes are expected with a new dashboard layout. There is a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster and a new centre console design. A new two-spoke steering wheel comes with an integrated display. Whether this will display just the Tata logo or some more information, we will have to wait and see. Finally, powering the new facelift is expected to be a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 123 hp of maximum power and 225 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be carried forward from the current Nexon. Thanks to the upgrades, expect the facelifted Nexon to be priced at a slight premium to the current Rs 7.80 lakh starting price. (Representative Image: Tata Motors)

7/9 Toyota Rumion | The Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has already been unveiled in all its glory and is expected to make its way to showrooms anytime now. In terms of design, the Rumion is nearly identical to the Ertiga, save for some styling tweaks to differentiate the two cars. Reprofiled bumpers, new alloys, and a new grille are the extent of the changes to the car. On the inside, too, while the Ertiga gets a dual-tone setup, the Rumion gets a mildly darker theme. Features, too, are likely to remain the same. There is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, and automatic climate control, among others. Powering the Rumion again is the same K-Series engine that powers the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This is a 1.5-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 103 hp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include both a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Prices for the Rumion, like the other badge-engineered Toyotas, should start at a slight premium to the Ertiga. For context, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently starts at a price of Rs 8.64 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.08 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Toyota)

8/9 Force Gurkha | The Force Gurkha that launched back in 2021 is all set to gain new updates ranging from the new BS-VI Phase II updated engine to several more features. The 2.6-litre diesel currently produces 90 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and the company is expected to incorporate NOX sensors to comply with the new emission norms. Mechanically, Force Motors is also expected to update the suspension and 4X4 system on the off-roader. While the design is expected to remain unchanged, grilles are expected to cover the headlights, indicators and fog lamps. On the inside, a new, larger infotainment system is expected, along with a fully digital instrument cluster, a tyre pressure monitoring system and armrests for the front seats. Rumours suggest that the updated Gurkha is expected to reach showroom by the end of this month, but more versions could be seen later on. For one, the Force is also working on a 5-door variant of the SUV, which will, finally, truly rival the Mahindra Thar. Other than this, a range of SUVs based on the 5-door variant has also been reported such as a lifestyle pickup truck, a 3-door 6-seater and even a more rugged-looking 5-door Gurkha. Prices for the new Force Gurkha should remain about the same. Currently, the SUV is priced at Rs 15.10 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Force Motors)