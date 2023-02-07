English
    The robots coming for our jobs will also help fire us

    Artificial intelligence has infiltrated decision-making on hiring, training and evaluations. Now it’s creeping into the layoff process as well

    Beth Kowitt
    February 07, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST
    Demonstrators at an Alphabet Workers Union rally in New York, US. The protest is in regards to Google's recent layoffs which left 12,000 employees without work. (Source: Bloomberg)

    For those who take a sadistic pleasure in looking for evidence that we are creeping closer to a dystopian future where humans are ruled by their robot overloads, consider this possible nightmare scenario: artificial intelligence is not only coming for your job but will have a hand in laying you off, too.

    AI has already infiltrated multiple parts of the human resources process, from hiring to onboarding to training to evaluating. It’s not a huge stretch to think that in an efficiency-obsessed sector like technology, tools designed to streamline decision-making are now making their way into layoffs. The conditions here are ripe for it: Tech’s nearly 42,000 job cuts last month were the second highest on record for the sector, according to data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

    One of the reasons we know there’s a movement toward automating parts of so-called “workforce reduction” is because human resource executives have admitted to it: A report last month from Capterra, an arm of tech industry research firm Gartner Inc., found that 98  percent of the HR leaders it surveyed said they would at least somewhat rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs in a 2023 recession.

    For hourly workers, management by algorithm is nothing new. In 2021, for example, Bloomberg News reported that Amazon.com Inc. was tracking every move of its Flex delivery drivers, some of whom were fired by automated email when the company’s algorithms decided the workers were falling down on the job. The information deluge that Amazon collects on these independent contractors is what makes it possible for algorithms to evaluate performance, but the volume of data also makes it easier for proponents of AI to argue that these tools are necessary; it’s far too many inputs for a human to possibly interpret.