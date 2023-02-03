English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Tax changes in Budget 2023 to boost consumption & savings

    The Budget has presented a pragmatic approach to achieve holistic and inclusive economic development in the country. Those staying invested in India are quite likely to earn the dividends of this growth story as it evolves

    DP Singh
    February 03, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
    The budget managed to keep the focus intact on infrastructure, long-term capacity building, and much-needed tweaks to the taxation framework to optimise tax mobilisation.

    The budget managed to keep the focus intact on infrastructure, long-term capacity building, and much-needed tweaks to the taxation framework to optimise tax mobilisation.

    Given the needs of the Indian economy and the government’s previously outlined economic vision for the next 25 years, expectations were indeed high from Budget 2023. However, there were other realistic aspects like the lingering fiscal impact of COVID-19 relief measures, persisting global inflation in the last few quarters, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth, that kept the expectations in check. In such a situation, the Budget presented by the Finance Minister successfully tread the tightrope and checks all the right boxes.

    Most importantly, the Budget has affirmed the government’s resolve to stay on the fiscal consolidation course. Other than maintaining macroeconomic stability by operating within means, the budget managed to keep the focus intact on infrastructure, long-term capacity building, and much-needed tweaks to the taxation framework to optimise tax mobilisation, bring more people into the formal economy and boost consumption and higher savings.

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023

    Strengthening the Economic Bedrock