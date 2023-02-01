English
    Budget 2023: Capital expenditure hiked by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24

    The spending push is critical for crowding in private investments, which could see some hesitancy as pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech n February 1 announced that the government has increased capital expenditure for FY24 steeply by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

    The effective capex will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore; forming 4.5 percent of GDP, Sitharaman added.

    The spending push is critical for crowding in private investments, which could see some hesitancy as pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal.

