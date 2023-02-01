English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023: FM proposes to simplify Know Your Customer norms

    Union Budget 2023: Digital lockers will facilitate faster updation of identity documents and easier investment process

    Khyati Dharamsi
    February 01, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
    KYC is the first step to making financial investments into mutual funds and insurance and opening bank accounts or updating personal details. (Representative image)

    KYC is the first step to making financial investments into mutual funds and insurance and opening bank accounts or updating personal details. (Representative image)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in her Union Budget 2023-24 speech proposed to simplify the Know Your Consumer (KYC) process. KYC is the first step to making financial investments into mutual funds and insurance and opening bank accounts or updating personal details.

    A risk-based process and KYC requirement would be established using the government-offered digital locker infrastructure, which could store critical documents such as the PAN and AADHAR.

    The Finance Minister further proposed that a one-stop solution would be set up to update the identification documents for the government-based digital lockers.

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023