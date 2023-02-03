Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget 2023: Bonds jump in joy, stocks sulk

Representative image

The budget math seems to have pleased the bond market. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ticked all the right boxes by focusing on growth and at the same time not letting her eyes off the fiscal deficit. The upshot: the numbers have improved sentiment in the bond market, which has rallied since the budget. With the borrowing programme being in line with the Street estimate, bond yields have fallen.

After the budget, the spotlight will now be on the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week. The meeting comes at an interesting time as most central banks are now rapidly becoming dovish.

In fact, the Bank of Canada became the first central bank in a G10 economy to hint it was ready to pause its tightening cycle on account of a slowdown in domestic demand. The Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis points, but Chair Jerome Powell came across as dovish. The Bank of England raised interest rates by another half percent, but it now forecasts a shallower recession this year than previously feared. In an accompanying monetary report, it hinted that there is a chance this week's might be the last interest rate hike for some time, saying it would only raise rates further "if there were to be evidence of more persistent (inflationary) pressures" than it expects. The ECB has said it would evaluate the path of monetary policy after another rate hike in March.

In short, a turn in the interest rate cycle appears imminent. For the RBI, there are enough signals given by the Street and central banks in the developed world, to start to re-evaluate its stance. Indeed, that is precisely what our columnist has said in his article, 'Why Budget 2023 is like a Curate's Egg'.

But while global markets are celebrating the end of jumbo interest rate hikes, the Indian stock market has held back. That's because the allegations by short-seller Hindenburg against the Adani group have depressed sentiment. Nevertheless, the Indian markets have a lot going for them and it's just a matter of time before the positives of an excellent budget and the end of the monetary tightening cycle start getting reflected in Indian equities, too.

