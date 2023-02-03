English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Budget 2023: Which life insurance stocks should one consider?

    The budget seeks to address the disproportionate tax incentive structure prevailing in the life insurance sector

    Neha Dave
    February 03, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Which life insurance stocks should one consider?

    The tax proposals on insurance products appear negative, prima facie. But in the long run, the move can lead to the higher penetration of term plans, providing a hedge against mortality risks and would be beneficial for insurance companies

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Budget 2023 brings high-ticket insurance policies under the tax net New tax proposals will hit top-line growth of life insurers Financial savings may get diverted to mutual funds and bank fixed deposits Prima facie, negative for the industry, but reduces tax arbitrage and will curb mis-selling of insurance products HDFC Life most impacted, SBI Life well placed Life insurance policies of all types are brought under the tax ambit in Budget 2023, subject to a certain threshold. According to the budget proposal, all life insurance...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The stars are aligned for the Indian economy

      Feb 2, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Financial sector doesn’t fit Budget jigsaw, how to boost growth prudently, cu...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

      Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers