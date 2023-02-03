Budget 2023: Which life insurance stocks should one consider?

The tax proposals on insurance products appear negative, prima facie. But in the long run, the move can lead to the higher penetration of term plans, providing a hedge against mortality risks and would be beneficial for insurance companies

Highlights Budget 2023 brings high-ticket insurance policies under the tax net New tax proposals will hit top-line growth of life insurers Financial savings may get diverted to mutual funds and bank fixed deposits Prima facie, negative for the industry, but reduces tax arbitrage and will curb mis-selling of insurance products HDFC Life most impacted, SBI Life well placed Life insurance policies of all types are brought under the tax ambit in Budget 2023, subject to a certain threshold. According to the budget proposal, all life insurance...