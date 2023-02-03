English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Larger companies make the most of new corporate tax regime

    Companies have taken advantage of the new tax regime, lowering their effective tax rate

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    February 03, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    Budget 2023: Larger companies make the most of new corporate tax regime

    Larger companies are making the most of the new corporate tax regime announced by the government in 2019. Latest data from the Budget shows that companies that have profit before tax of over Rs 500 crore have seen their effective tax rate (ETR) decline to 19.1 percent in 2020-21, the latest year for which data is available. Between 2017-18 and now, their ETR has declined by 7.2 percentage points while that of companies in the Rs 100-500 profit range...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget 2023: Bonds jump in joy, stocks sulk

      Feb 3, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Old Pension Scheme is not a gamechanger, bitcoin makes a comeback, big firms st...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers