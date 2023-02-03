Budget 2023: Electoral compulsions, growth and fiscal prudence all get their due

There is streamlining of the free foodgrains distribution subsidy, and a return to the pre-pandemic levels on the fertiliser subsidy in view of falling global prices

India’s Union Budget 2023, announced on February 1st, is the last full-fledged budget before the national elections of 2024. Even though several government schemes are announced outside the annual budget also, it remains the focus of many global and domestic stakeholders. Our Full Coverage on Budget: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ The Budget delivered on most fronts, ticking all pertinent boxes, even though there were disappointments for real estate and insurance sectors. It reiterated a gradual and realistic fiscal consolidation path, with a 50 bps reduction...