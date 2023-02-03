Budget 2023: Electoral compulsions, growth and fiscal prudence all get their due

India’s Union Budget 2023, announced on February 1st, is the last full-fledged budget before the national elections of 2024. Even though several government schemes are announced outside the annual budget also, it remains the focus of many global and domestic stakeholders. Our Full Coverage on Budget: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ The Budget delivered on most fronts, ticking all pertinent boxes, even though there were disappointments for real estate and insurance sectors. It reiterated a gradual and realistic fiscal consolidation path, with a 50 bps reduction...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The stars are aligned for the Indian economy
Feb 2, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Financial sector doesn't fit Budget jigsaw, how to boost growth prudently, cu...
