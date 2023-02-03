Three questions without clear answers in Budget 2023

Given the constraints she is operating under, the FM has managed a more skilful balance than in the past

The immediate reaction after listening to the finance minister’s budget speech yesterday for most analysts would have been that it’s a masterful balancing act where the government is focusing on fiscal prudence without losing sight of growth imperatives. A closer reading would have led to a similar conclusion though with some reservations. Given the constraints she is operating under, the FM has managed a more skilful balance than in the past. Our Full Coverage on Budget: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ But there are three puzzles...