English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Markets live: Adani and ASM decoded
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Investors should keep laser focus on relative valuations across sectors

    The budget’s fine balancing act means investors will go back to looking at factors such as earnings and valuations to determine investment decisions 

    Krishna Sanghavi
    February 03, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Investors should keep laser focus on relative valuations across sectors

    Growth is likely to permeate across sectors and market caps (large, mid, small) as companies strive for profitable growth and create wealth for investors (Representative image)

    Amid prevailing global uncertainty, the Union Budget has delivered a fine balancing act. The government is working on a growth path that is healthy (maintaining fiscal balance and external balance), inclusive, capex-led (infrastructure as well as corporate capex), supported by digital infrastructure (transparency, ease of business, preventing leakages using Aadhaar) and environmentally sound (focusing on renewables and new-age technologies like electric vehicles and hydrogen). Fiscal prudence --a prerequisite for a healthy economy-- is back on track from COVID-led diversion. Reasonable...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The stars are aligned for the Indian economy

      Feb 2, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Financial sector doesn’t fit Budget jigsaw, how to boost growth prudently, cu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers