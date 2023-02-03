Budget 2023: Investors should keep laser focus on relative valuations across sectors

Growth is likely to permeate across sectors and market caps (large, mid, small) as companies strive for profitable growth and create wealth for investors (Representative image)

Amid prevailing global uncertainty, the Union Budget has delivered a fine balancing act. The government is working on a growth path that is healthy (maintaining fiscal balance and external balance), inclusive, capex-led (infrastructure as well as corporate capex), supported by digital infrastructure (transparency, ease of business, preventing leakages using Aadhaar) and environmentally sound (focusing on renewables and new-age technologies like electric vehicles and hydrogen). Fiscal prudence --a prerequisite for a healthy economy-- is back on track from COVID-led diversion. Reasonable...