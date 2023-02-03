English
    Why Budget 2023 is like a Curate’s Egg

    With RBI projecting an inflation of 5 percent in June 2023, the probability of the 10-year government bond yield heading lower exists

    Rahul Pal
    February 03, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    Why Budget 2023 is like a Curate’s Egg

    While there has been a decrease in the subsidy estimates, such estimates would always be vulnerable to the geopolitical situation

    An economy on a strong footing amid global uncertainty; Argus-eyed on ensuring that growth impulses remained intact; a promise towards fiscal consolidation: The Union Budget 2023 was presented amidst this backdrop, and it certainly delivered the balancing act. The Budget math   Every budget tends to be the proverbial Curate's egg; partly good and partly not so good.  We look at both. The Good   The finance minister continued the commitment towards the glide path of reducing the fiscal...

