HomeNewsOpinion

Bank of Canada becomes first major central bank to signal rate pause 

Ajay Bagga   •

The Bank of Canada became the first central bank in a G10 economy to hint it was ready to pause its tightening cycle, noting that there had been a slowdown in domestic demand. Will the US Fed follow suit on February 1st?

Canada’s central bank has raised interest rates to their highest level since 2007. (Representative image)
January 26th marked an important monetary-policy milestone. The Bank of Canada hiked rates by 25 basis points. That was, however, entirely as expected. In 2022, the Bank of Canada had joined other central banks, including the US Fed, in one of the most aggressive campaigns of monetary policy tightening ever. On January 26th, it boosted its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent — a step back from December’s 50-basis-point increase and the even larger hikes of midyear...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers