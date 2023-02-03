English
    Dabur India: Volume, margin recovery a work in progress

    The demand slump in rural markets has bottomed out and the company is now seeing some green shoots of revival in demand in the hinterland.

    Nandish Shah
    February 03, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    Dabur India: Volume, margin recovery a work in progress

    Dabur India | CMP: Rs 555 | The share price ended in the red on February 2. FMCG major reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing. However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3043 crore from Rs 2942 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue crossed the Rs 3000 crore mark for the first-time ever, informed the company in an exchange filing.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Results broadly in line with expectations Recovery of rural markets under way Steady market share gains across portfolio Investors with a long-term view can accumulate and add stock on declines Dabur India's (DIL; CMP: Rs 554; Market capitalisation: Rs 98,138 crore) India business grew by 9 percent and international business by 14 percent on a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis. For two quarters in a row, the inflationary impact was more severe in rural markets as marked by down trading and the...

