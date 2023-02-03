English
    Ashok Leyland: Why this automaker is a steady bet at this juncture

    The outlook appears promising as the company has a strong product portfolio and is focusing on increasing market share

    Nitin Agrawal
    February 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    Ashok Leyland: Why this automaker is a steady bet at this juncture

    Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker has sold 17,200 units in the month of January 2023, growing 23 percent over a year-ago period with healthy growth across segments. Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 28 percent to 11,050 units in the same period, and light commercial vehicle segment registered 17 percent YoY growth at 6,150 units for January.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Sectoral tailwinds helped AL post strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23 Operating leverage coupled with softening of input prices helped operating margins Business outlook promising as there continues to be momentum in demand Valuations look reasonable, accumulate for long term Sectoral tailwinds such as strong demand, better semiconductor chip supply, and softer raw material (RM) prices have helped Ashok Leyland (AL; CMP: Rs 152.2, M Cap: Rs 44,690 crore) post a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23. The outlook continues to look...

