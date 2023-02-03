Does the Bitcoin rally mean crypto is back?

In anticipation of an end to the period of rising rates, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been picking up pace in 2023. Bitcoin has recovered some lost ground by rallying to almost $24,000

Bitcoin, the flagbearer of cryptocurrencies, had reached a peak price of more than 67,000 USD towards the end of 2021. But, as inflation started raising eyebrows and interest rates started picking up around the world, risky assets quickly moved out of favour. Consequently, cryptocurrencies crashed precipitously, with Bitcoin falling to as low as 15,000 USD, thereby eroding almost 80% of investor-wealth. Is the tide turning now? On the bright side, it looks like we are at the fag end of the...