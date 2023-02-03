Titan Company: Marginal miss in margin, long-term story intact

Titan has a huge runway for growth in the key jewellery segment, given the healthy consumer sentiments and mandatory hallmarking regulations (Representative image)

Highlights December 2022 quarter results below estimates Jewellery demand strong Ramping up non-jewellery business Amongst preferred picks in retail space Titan Company’s (CMP: Rs 2,305; Market cap: Rs 204,630 crore) margin performance in the December quarter was slightly below expectations owing to higher customer acquisition costs in the jewellery business and the adverse mix in the watch segment. The high base of the corresponding quarter last year also affected performance. Jewellery demand remains strong and Titan is successful in acquiring new consumers on the back...