English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Weekly Tactical Pick – A trust-worthy play on the economic recovery cycle

    The current volatility in the SBI stock following the Adani saga has made valuations attractive and presents a good opportunity to investors

    Moneycontrol Research
    February 03, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick – A trust-worthy play on the economic recovery cycle

    Bajaj Finserv

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights SBI has corrected sharply in past few days Earnings growth strong Valuation at below forward book value Asset quality cycle has turned favorable Increase in capex in budget will support credit growth Adani exposure will keep the stock volatile This week’s tactical pick is State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 528; MCAP: Rs 471,219 crore). SBI’s stock has corrected 14 percent in the past one month following the Adani group saga. Following the correction, SBI’s stock is trading at an attractive valuation. But then the low...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The stars are aligned for the Indian economy

      Feb 2, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Financial sector doesn’t fit Budget jigsaw, how to boost growth prudently, cu...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

      Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers