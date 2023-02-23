How UP RERA addressed about 90% of consumer grievances

When the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) declared recently that 42,000 of the 47,000 complaints registered between May 2017 and December 2022 had been disposed of, it seemed too good to be true. Just a month ago, I had commented that the Odisha RERA had thrown up its hands and declared its inability to function because the law fell short of the requirements for efficient functioning. I had then asked if the consumer protection law was unravelling.
UP RERA addressed 88.1 per cent of allottee grievances. The non-execution of orders was a complaint that consumers had with RERA from the very beginning. UP RERA clocked an impressive 77 percent compliance, with 9,900 executions of the 12,800 requests in which compliance with the final order was not done.
So how did UP RERA, with 40 per cent of the country’s problems to begin with, do what others had struggled with? Could this become a norm for other RERAs to follow? It is a textbook story of how even token support from the government can go a long way in allowing this consumer protection body to function effectively. Once the message of state support for the law from the Chief Minister and the Minister of Urban Development became clear at a massive conclave just a year after RERA came into being, many other compliances fell into place. After all, real estate is a huge growth sector for both the central and state governments.
Interpreting The Law
The state had set up RERA on time, giving it a first-mover advantage. Assigning the role to a former chief secretary of the state, Rajive Kumar, who was a seasoned officer in the state’s administrative system, turned out to be a good move. Being a new law, there was so much interpretation and coordination required with various state agencies. The success formula was to take advantage of the flexibility that a new law affords and get the interpretation sealed by securing legal opinion, whenever in doubt. The final seal of approval was when the various developers challenged the decisions of UP RERA in the High Court and Supreme Court and they withstood scrutiny. With the interpretation ratified by the apex court, compliance increased and the authority could confidently rule as market forces understood that the rules of the game had been settled.
The authority, on its part, also initiated many features that brought efficiency, such as e-courts and online registration of complaints. Now consumers are allowed to flag online that the orders have not been complied with, and can even raise it to the chairman in group online sessions entitled Samvad. After two follow-ups as mandated by Section 40 of the Act, the Authority invokes Section 41, under which arrears of land revenue are invoked and recovery certificates issued to the District Magistrates. As of today, Rs 435 crore has already been distributed.
In addition, under Section 40(2), the authority has a single bench to hear recovery complaints and issue execution orders. This was challenged in court and went through. Once the Supreme Court rules on the matter, it becomes the accepted law. This can now be invoked by other RERA authorities as well so that those like Odisha can now quote precedents. Today UP RERA devotes as much time to hearing new cases as to follow-up.
Unfinished Agenda
Despite all this success, the UP RERA chairman agrees that certain provisions of the law still need to be rectified.
E Jayashree Kurup is a writer/researcher in real estate. She is Director, Wordmeister Editorial Services, Cities and Real Estate. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.