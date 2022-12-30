UPRERA disposes of 9,300 complaints, register 225 new projects in 2022

Representational image.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has disposed of nearly 9,300 consumer complaints in 2022 and registered 225 new projects in the entire year.

The authority said that the maximum monthly complaints of 695 were registered in March 2022, and the lowest of 320 in December.

“In 2022, the authority received 6,900 complaints, and 9,300 complaints of aggrieved allottees were disposed of. UPRERA has received 47,000 consumer complaints since 2017, which is about 38 percent of the total complaints filed across the country. Of this, more than 42,000 complaints were disposed of, which is about 41 percent of the complaints decided in the country as a whole,” UPRERA said in a statement.”

The UPRERA was established in May 2017 to protect the interests of homebuyers, and to bring in transparency and ensure the speedy resolution of disputes between homebuyers and developers.

The UPRERA has one chairman, one secretary, and three members.

Registration of projects

In 2022, 225 applications for project registrations were received. Out of this, 125 were received in the first half of the year, and 100 in the second half of 2022.

“Out of the 225, 36 have been registered in September, just before the festival season. This is the highest number of project registrations in a month till date. Almost 72 projects, out of 225, were in NCR and 153 were in the non-NCR regions. The ratio of project registration in NCR and non-NCR regions is 32:68,” the authority said in a statement.

So far, nearly 3,340 real-estate projects have been registered with UPRERA.

The authority also said that there are 2,057 ongoing and 1,290 new projects registered with UPRERA.

Ongoing projects denote projects registered after May 1, 2017.

Out of 2,057 ongoing projects, 1,354 have been completed. Out of the 2,057, 1,070 projects are in eight districts of NCR – mainly in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur.

The remaining 987 ongoing projects are in 67 non-NCR districts. Of these, 399 projects are in Lucknow, the authority noted.

Out of the 1,290 new projects, 480 are in NCR and 810 in non-NCR towns.

“The share of NCR in ongoing projects is 53 percent, while it is 37 percent as far as new projects are concerned,” the authority said.

A lot of new registrations are coming up in non-NCR areas, which include Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan.

Rehabilitation of projects

This year, four real-estate projects have been approved for rehabilitation by UPRERA under Section 8 of the RERA Act. They include Spring View Heights, Utopia Estate and Vasundhara Grand – all in Ghaziabad -- and Elegant Splendour, which is located in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Till date, the authority has approved 15 stuck projects for rehabilitation under Section 8. Out of these 15, Jaypee Greens Kalypso Court Phase-2 is ready to offer possession.

Out of these 15 projects, nine real-estate projects belong to Gautam Budh Nagar, five in Ghaziabad and one in Lucknow.

Mutual settlement and recovery certificates

The UPRERA has ensured settlement in about 5,700 matters, including both refund and possession of units in Lucknow and Greater Noida.

The value of the property under settlement is about Rs 2,100 crore, the authority noted.

“The authority has so far issued more than 8,385 recovery certificates and transferred Rs 410 crore into the accounts of 2,575 allottee-complainants,” the statement said.