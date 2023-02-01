English
    Budget 2023: Managing the tradeoffs

    In a climate of slowing growth and myriad other global challenges, what this budget does is focus resolutely on lifting the capex cycle and greening it

    Dharmakirti Joshi
    February 01, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    The Centre’s capex is now supported much more through direct budget allocations and less through the public sector’s internal and extra-budgetary resources.

    The Centre's capex is now supported much more through direct budget allocations and less through the public sector's internal and extra-budgetary resources.

    Before parsing the Union Budget for the next fiscal, here’s an important fact. Since high committed expenditures (read, salaries and pensions, interest payments, and subsidies) hog a major share of the government’s total tax revenue, at over 90 percent, there is little wiggle room for discretionary spending – or what’s left for high-quality spending on physical and social infrastructure. The pandemic had necessitated fiscal flexibility to keep the economy afloat, even if it raised internal debt.

    This budget has chosen to revert to fiscal rectitude. It has budgeted a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of GDP for fiscal 2024 (vs on-target 6.4 percent in fiscal 2023 in the revised estimates), aiming to retrace the earlier envisaged glide path to 4.5 percent of GDP by fiscal 2026.

    In a climate of slowing growth and myriad other global challenges, what this budget does is focus resolutely on lifting the capex cycle and greening it. There is a near consensus that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will slow in the coming fiscal, both in real and nominal terms. CRISIL expects it to grow 6 percent in real and 10.5 percent in nominal terms in fiscal 2024, down from 7 percent and 15.4 percent, respectively, this fiscal. This is inevitable for three reasons. One, the inclement external environment, with an impending recession in advanced countries, will hit India’s exports and trade-linked sectors. Two, the monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through a cumulative policy rate hike of 225 basis points so far this fiscal, will have a lagged impact on growth next fiscal. Three, elevated geopolitical tensions will keep crude and commodity prices volatile, and possibly high.