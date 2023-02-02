English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: A boost for ease of doing business. Investment, innovation drivers aplenty among FM’s announcements

    From higher capex and support for municipal bonds to more credit for MSMEs and unleashing anonymised data for tech innovation, the budget supports economic growth and job creation

    Gopal Srinivasan
    February 02, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST
    FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023.

    FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023.

    The Budget for 2023-24 has laid a strong foundation and blueprint for India @ 100 guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Amrit Kaal. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a mention in her budget speech of the seven Saptarishis or priorities adopted by the government. Looking at it from the point of view of the investing community, we saw the seven key areas broadly under the blocks of investments, digitisation, and financial inclusion.

    Capex Boost

    Firstly, and most importantly, the allocation of Rs 13.7 lakh crore towards capital expenditure, of which Rs 10 lakh crore has been dedicated towards infrastructure investments. This reinforces the government’s focus on infrastructure as a top priority. The infrastructure spend to GDP stands at 4.6 percent and has continued to grow.

    Considering the multiplier effect of capital expenditure on the economy, impetus on private investments and job creation, this augurs well for the vision set for Amrit Kaal, complimented by containing fiscal deficit to 5.9 percent of GDP.