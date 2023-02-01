English
    Budget 2023 | Centre confident of meeting Rs 10-lakh-cr capex target: Finance Secretary Somanathan

    The Budget has set out a new record capital expenditure target for 2023-24 as the government continues its investment push to boost the economy

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 01, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

    The Centre is confident of meeting its record Rs 10-lakh-crore capital expenditure target for 2023-24, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said on February 1.

    Doubts were raised over the government’s ability to meet its capex aim for next year after the estimate for 2022-23 was cut to Rs 7.28 lakh crore from Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Somanathan, however, said the deviation from the budget estimate for this year has been due to states falling short.

    The Centre’s Budget estimate of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for this year’s capex included a Rs 1 lakh crore, 50-year, interest-free loan to states.

    “The central capital expenditure is going to exceed the budget estimates. State capital expenditure is not expected to reach the Rs 1 lakh crore figure because some portions of the state capital investment scheme have reform conditions. So, some states have not been able to meet some of the conditions,” Somanathan told reporters in the post-budget press conference.