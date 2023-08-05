Friendship Day 2023: 9 books about friendship by Indian authors

Books on friendship by Indian authors.

They say a good book is a good friend, but even better is reading a book about best friends. Literature is full of epic friendships — right from Pooh and Piglet to Calvin and Hobbes, Betty and Veronica, Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer and Sherlock and Watson. This list has classics that have stood the test of time, as well as recent bestsellers and debut books by new authors you’ll fall in love with.

Fictional friends (clockwise, from top, left) Pooh and Piglet, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer, Betty and Veronica, and Calvin and Hobbes.

The Room on the Roof by Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond's The Room on the Roof

This illustrated classic tells the story of Rusty, a 16-year-old Anglo-Indian orphan who has to live with his English guardian in the claustrophobic European part in Dehra Dun. Unhappy with the strict ways of his guardian, Rusty runs away from home into the wonderful world of bazaars, Hindu festivals and other aspects of Indian life. This is where he meets Somi and makes friends with him. The book pulls at your heartstrings as it follows Rusty and Somi and their friends who become Rusty’s hope and confidence. Interestingly this moving story of love and friendship was written by Bond when he was barely 17. But it’s not necessarily a book for joy. It’s laced with sadness, loneliness, death, departure and doubts.

Swami & Friends by RK Narayan

Swami & Friends by RK Narayan

This classic is the story of the tumultuous friendship of 10-year-old Swaminathan with his four childhood friends and a new boy named Rajam. The book is set in British-colonial India in the year 1930 and remarkably portrays the mischiefs, dreams, sweetness, hope and innocence of childhood friendship. Quite a compelling read for all ages. The cover illustration is by RK Laxman, his illustrious cartoonist brother, who is a wizard on his own.

Thick as Thieves: Tales of Friendship by Ruskin Bond

This funny and heart-warming book delves into friendship - one of life’s most important yet most neglected bonds. It’s written in Bond’s inimitable style, enhanced with his unparalleled wit, reservoirs of humour and captivating descriptions. Some stories in this collection of 25 short stories will make you smile, some will bring tears to your eyes, some may make your heart skip a beat-but all of them will renew your faith in the power of friendship.

Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee by Meera Syal

'Life isn't all ha ha hee hee' by Meera Syal

This scathing and thoroughly entertaining book from the award-winning author of Anita and Me is the story of three childhood friends in London. Chila, Sunita and Tania are now in their thirties and at a crossroads in life. Sunita, the eldest, used to be 'super swot' until she flunked out of university to marry her psychotherapist sweetheart, Akaash. She now feels trapped by two children and an unfulfilling job. 'Gob Almighty' Tania is the ambitious career girl who has left her family and community behind. The baby of the gang, Chila, is going to marry Deepak, the man of her dreams. But he has a catalogue of former girlfriends, including Tania. Their world explodes when Tania makes a documentary, starring Chila and Sunita, about contemporary urban Indian Life.

Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat

'Five point someone' by Chetan Bhagat

This book by bestselling author Chetan Bhagat is set in IIT and revolves around three friends — Hari, Ryan and Alok. The trio end up having a five out of ten grade point average, which is a disaster! What’s really enjoyable about the book are the characters — relatable and hilarious. The novel also deals with the serious issue of stress, rote learning and cut throat competition that stifles creativity. The book was later turned into a hit movie — 3 Idiots (2009).

Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao

Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao

Shobha Rao’s debut novel chronicles the lives of two Indian girls who are driven apart but never stop trying to find one another again. Poornima finds a friend and soul sister in Savitha, one of her father’s new employees. When an act of violence sends Savitha away, Poornima goes through the underbelly of India to a harrowing cross-continental journey, and eventually to an apartment complex in Seattle to America to find her. And while it may be a far cry from intense thriller books that keep you on the edge of your seat, it’s still a page-turner that you won’t be able to put down.

The 3 Mistakes of My life by Chetan Bhagat

The 3 Mistakes of My Life By Chetan Bhagat

You may have most likely seen ‘Kai Po Che’, the movie adaptation of this book, one of the most popular by Chetan Bhagat. The novel set in the backdrop of communal riots in Gujarat, tells the story of three friends in Ahmedabad. There’s a good mix of masala, emotion and pace. The 3 Mistakes Of my life is both a propulsive page-turner and a heart-wrenching meditation on friendship.

Chaddi Buddies by Oswald Pereira

Chaddi Buddies by Oswald Pereira

If you are looking to take a trip down memory lane, pick up this book by Oswald Pereira. Loosely based on the author’s childhood Chaddi Buddies is a story of friendship between the protagonist Robert Pereira and his chaddi buddies Anand and Baloo and their elder brother Dattya, whom Robert idolises as his hero. It’s a tale of youthful friendship, idealism and innocent rebellions. A time when innocence was still possible.

Just Friends by Sumrit Shahi

Just Friends By Sumrit Shahi

This book is about two best friends (Aaryan and Tanie) who navigate their way through their teenage years figuring out if they are just best friends or more than that. What they have between them is more than a friendship and little less than a love. He knows everything about her, right from her favourite books to her favourite bra. She knows everything about him, right from his favourite soccer club to his favourite X-rated websites. Filled with humorous incidents and decently intellectual conversations, this one is an easy, breezy airport read.