Yoga is a symbol of India's culture and history: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday yoga is a symbol of India's ancient culture, history and heritage and it is practiced with great enthusiasm across the world.
Gadkari performed 'asanas' (physical postures) with the people of Nagpur at Yashwant Stadium on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.
Speaking to the media, Gadkari said"Yoga Shastra is a symbol of India's culture, history and heritage. It is being recognised and celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world.
"This way yoga will reach the last man in the society and help in living a healthy life."
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 11:07 am