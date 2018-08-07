World’s first thermal battery plant inaugurated in India: Here are its commercial applications

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the world’s first thermal battery plant in Amaravati on August 6. Owned by Bharat Energy Storage Technology Pvt Ltd (BEST), the plant uses new technology that will help the state reduce its carbon footprint by nullifying its dependence on factors such as weather.

It is an efficient alternative to fossil fuels and is considered better than solar energy in some ways. This new energy storage form will have wide-ranging commercial applications.

What is thermal battery technology?

A thermal energy battery is used for storing and releasing thermal energy. It allows for available energy to be temporarily stored and be released for use whenever necessary.

Standard battery technology is based on charging and discharging cycles mainly operated by electricity. The most commonly used Lithium-ion battery works on electrical energy. However, thermal batteries operate on thermal energy, which can be defined as energy created by temperature differences.

Lithium batteries are expensive, have adverse effects on the environment and last for up to seven years. The technology BEST plans to use will last longer and will be more environment-friendly.

By using this technology, Andhra Pradesh plans to become 100 percent eco-friendly. This project will electrify urban and rural areas and provide thousands of jobs within the next three years.

Applications with power grids

The possible integration of thermal batteries with power grids is one of its main applications. This will help boost industrial demand and provide substantial support to public transport and telecom grids.

Thermal batteries can function as long as heat is available for them to operate, which can be helpful in power transmission to remote areas. India’s rising regional energy requirements can be resolved using this technology.

The telecom industry will also benefit as thermal batteries will help boost signal strength and network connectivity, which will thereby increase internet and smartphone penetration.

Use in e-vehicles technology

The thermal batteries can be used in electric vehicles as well. India’s automobile industry has an ambitious target of going completely electric by 2030. Car manufacturers can use thermal battery technology to manufacture vehicle with clean energy at minimal maintenance cost and set up charging stations for the same.