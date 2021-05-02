West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Mamata Banerjee on poll victory

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's "remarkable victory" in the West Bengal assembly polls on May 2, saying the BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.



Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2021

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected disruptive and divisive forces.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces".

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp

on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2021

Earlier many leaders including NCP president Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Banerjee, whose party is striding way ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in 205 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal. The BJP trailing far behind with 80 seats. In terms of vote share, the TMC had 48.5 percent of the votes against the BJP's 37.4 percent. The status is now officially known for 287 out of 292 constituencies.

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari again in Nandigram assembly constituency. Adhikari is leading with a margin of around 1,000 votes, news reports suggest. Many rounds of counting are remaining.

